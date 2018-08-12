Zionist Entity Agreed to Gaza Ceasefire But Chose Not to Announce It

August 12, 2018

August 12, 2018

Israeli security cabinet

The Zionist security cabinet decided earlier this week to a ceasefire with Hamas Palestinian resistance group, one of the cabinet members said.

The cabinet member said Tel Aviv agreed to the ceasefire but chose not to publicize the information at the time, the Jerusalem Post Israeli daily reported, citing the Israeli Army Radio.

The Israeli security cabinet met to decide how to get Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and the prospect of a military operation in Gaza was not seriously discussed, according to Zionist entity’s Army Radio.

This, despite security cabinet members and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman hinting at such a possibility earlier Thursday, came after a four-hour meeting Thursday night at the tail-end of a violent two-day flare-up between in Gaza, J-Post added.

Gaza witnessed in the last weeks several skirmishes between the Zionist occupation and Palestinian resistance. Israeli airstrikes hit dozens of targets across Gaza and the Palestinian resistance retaliate with launching rockets into the occupied territories.

SourceJerusalem Post

