israel (apartheid state) ignores International Law once again and destroys water works in Gaza

Overnight on August 8-9, Israeli warplanes bombed the Water and Sanitation system for al-Mughraqa City in Gaza.
There are several possible explanations for this heinous act:
- Someone accidentally hit this site – multiple times
- This site was targeted on purpose, with full knowledge that Gazans have almost zero access to clean water and are slowly dying – and this will cruelly speed up their death.
Not surprisingly, the destruction of water works is a breach of international law:
Attacks against Objects Indispensable to the Survival of the Civilian Population
Article 54(2) of the 1977 Additional Protocol I provides:
It is prohibited to attack, destroy, remove, or render useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as foodstuffs, agricultural areas for the production of foodstuffs, crops, livestock, drinking water installations and supplies and irrigation works, for the specific purpose of denying them for their sustenance value to the civilian population or to the adverse Party, whatever the motive, whether in order to starve out civilians, to cause them to move away, or for any other motive
