israel (apartheid state) ignores International Law once again and destroys water works in Gaza

Water Works in Gaza Destroyed

Overnight on August 8-9, Israeli warplanes bombed the Water and Sanitation system for al-Mughraqa City in Gaza.

from Quds News Network

There are several possible explanations for this heinous act:

Someone accidentally hit this site – multiple times This site was targeted on purpose, with full knowledge that Gazans have almost zero access to clean water and are slowly dying – and this will cruelly speed up their death.

Not surprisingly, the destruction of water works is a breach of international law:

Attacks against Objects Indispensable to the Survival of the Civilian Population

Article 54(2) of the 1977 Additional Protocol I provides: