Another day, Another Bunch of Civilians Dying under American Bombs



There seems to be no logical explanation of the fact that time after time again one comes across reports stating that the US-led coalition is dropping its ordinance on the head of innocent people, instead of specifically targeting militants and terrorists. Unfortunately, this is a rather commonplace occurrence just like the ever rising temperature of our planet, triggered by the irresponsible behavoir of all sorts of elites…



Just recently, a spokesman for the Afghan interior ministry, Nasrat Rahimi announced that yet another “erroneous” air strike of the US Air Force on August 7 in the Afghan Logar province, resulted in the deaths of 9 people, with another 15 Afghan police officers wounded.

It should be noted that this wasn’t the only incident with the involvement of US-led coalition forces that resulted in the deaths of Afghan enforcement officers over the last couple weeks. A similar incident occurred at the end of June in the northern province of Kunduz, where an ill-conceived drone strike resulted in multiple deaths of law enforcement agents and civilians on June 26, as was reported by the Associated Press.

The civilian death toll in Afghanistan in the first 6 months of 2018 reached peaked at 1692 people, according to the latest UN report. However, what is even more disturbing is that more than a half of all civilian casualties was attributed to the air strikes of the Afghan Air Force. The remaining 45% perished under the bombs and missiles of the so-called Western coalition.

Therefore, it is not surprising that, even in its report, the UN calls on the Western coalition in Afghanistan and, above all, the US to take all possible steps to prevent civilian deaths in the course of repeated air strikes.

Previously, NEO has already studied the inadmissible price that civilians across the Middle East keep paying Washington’s military presence in the Middle East. There has also been a study on the impact of habitual drug use in the US military and the way it affects the fighting capacity of the US armed forces, especially in the course of Washington’s operations in the Middle East, in Afghanistan and other Asian countries.

In this connection, one can’t help but ask is the US military command capable of actually refuting the connection between the ever growing drug addiction levels registered in the US Air Force and the unprecedented number of “erroneous” that result in a massive number of civilians dying across Afghanistan every week? And can the international community do to stop the killing spree in Afghanistan and other regions of the world, where Washington keeps fueling conflicts under the pretext of fight terrorism?

It’s pretty clear at this point that the the so-called war on drugs that the White House is allegedly waging in Afghanistan is nothing that a PR stunt that has nothing in common with addressing the underlying cause of this problem. In fact, the US does everything it can to sustain the abrupt growth of drug production level in Afghanistan by wasting the funds allocated on the reconstruction of Afghanistan to bribe Afghan tribes into producing and exporting an ever increasing volume of drugs.

According to an official report released by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (IRA), the level of drug production and smuggling across the country has increased by 90% recently. Moreover, more than 320,000 hectares of land in various provinces of Afghanistan – both under the Taliban control and those “supervised” by the US coalition – are used for the opium poppy cultivation. The mind-boggling resources that are allegedly being allocated by Washington on combating drugs, and the above mentioned 90% increase in the drug industry, do not add up together.

The fact that the territory of Afghanistan is used to increase the production of raw opium and the sponsor role of the US in this process has recently been examined in the quarterly report of the Special Inspector General for the reconstruction of Afghanistan (SIGAR) John F. Sopko. The special body put under the control of SIGAR has conducted an audit of the funds allocated on the restoration of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. According to SIGAR experts, by turning their back on the drug trafficking, Americans are buying the loyalty of local tribe leaders. It’s been stated that a special investigation established that none of the US-sponsored anti-drug programs resulted in a visible decline in opium production levels. In turn, drug-alternative development programs were flawed in their design as they relied on the short-term perspective, thus being unable to provide a viable alternative to opium production, and at times even contributed to an increase in its production.

At the same time, the ineffectiveness of the American anti-drug strategy is only a part of the larger problem. According to preliminary estimates presented by SIGAR, at least 10% of all funds allocated to Afghanistan over the past decade (126 billion dollars) have been spent inappropriately.

This special report has been submitted to the Congress, however, no discussion of it has ever taken place within its walls.

However, US servicemen are not the only ones to commit military and humanitarian crimes in Afghanistan on the daily basis, as the Sydney Morning Herald has blown the veil off the activities of Australian special forces units deployed in this country. This report came on the back of a special investigation initiated by a highly decorated Australian General Jeff Sengelman that was launched back in 2016. The report states that there’s been cases of unauthorized and illegal use of violence on the part of Australian servicemen that showed blatant disregard for human life and dignity. Presumably, this situation occurred due to the lack of accountability of the commanding officers in the field.

It should also be recalled back in 2016, the Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court announced its intention to launch an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan, including those committed by the US military personnel. At the same time, the ICC prosecutor’s office has repeatedly drawn attention to violations of the rights of Afghan prisoners, while stating that the crimes against them were allegedly committed with particular cruelty and with the intention of humiliate human dignity. However, even in the light of such accusations it was pretty obvious that this office would hardly dare to ever press charges against the US. This is all the more evident today, when the Trump administration has strengthened its undisguised pressure on international organizations and sovereign players across the globe.

So will the world public remain silent in response in the light of all of Washington’s violations of the international and humanitarian law under the growing pressure of the White House, which seeks to replace international institutions with its own way of brutally policing the world?

Martin Berger is a freelance journalist and geopolitical analyst, exclusively for the online magazine “New Eastern Outlook.”

https://journal-neo.org/2018/08/16/another-day-another-bunch-of-civilians-dying-under-american-bombs/

