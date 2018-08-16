Islamic Jihad Leader to al-Ahed: The July Victory Broke «Israel»

Posted on by indigoblue76

Local Editor

Twelve years have passed since the defeat of the “Israeli” entity in the Second Lebanon War – as referred to by the Zionists. The repercussions of the defeat still resonate with the enemy as it comes to terms with them. How can it not recognize them when these repercussions paved the way for a repeat of victories by the resistance in the Gaza Strip, where the fighters kept their pledge to their comrades in arms and gave martyrs on the road to al-Quds. There are still more.

In the spirit of the commemoration of this divine victory, a member of the political leadership of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ibrahim al-Najjar, asserted that the July 2006 victory is an important milestone in the history of the Arab-Zionist conflict.

“This blessed victory provided all members of the resistance with great morale, especially throughout the occupied territory. It doubled their hopes of salvation from the usurping entity,” Al-Najjar told Al-Ahed.

“No one can deny the obvious truth of this battle. The “Israeli” slogan, long since repeated by the enemy, that the occupation army is invincible has been broken and no longer has a place,” he added.

The Islamic Jihad leader went on to explain that “the 33 day battle offered a lot in the way of evidence that the Zionist army has been humiliated. It also proved the transformation of the battle into a historical icon full of hope for the resistance in general, and the Palestinians and Mujahideen in Gaza in particular.”

Al-Najjar considers that what happened in July twelve years ago was a triumphant triumph of Islam as a whole, pointing out that it is worth immortalizing and celebrating with the whole nation.

Al-Najjar calls for an extensive celebration of this qualitative achievement by the heroic resistance. He says that there is an urgent need to remind the future generations of it every year – as is the case with the battles of the first Muslims – noting that it is a lever for steadfastness and challenges.

“Our enemy is striving to obliterate these glaring milestones. So it is our responsibility to deliver the message of victory to the younger generation that was not present in that battle and to instill in them the enthusiasm, the courage and valor,” he concluded.

Source: Al-Ahed News – Palestine

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, July war, Palestine, Zionist entity |