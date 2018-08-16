Syria in the Last 24 Hours: Army Drives Out Daesh from More Positions in Sweida Province

Source

Army Drives Out Daesh from More Positions in Sweida Province

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Damascus Army imposed control over more areas in Eastern Badiyeh (desert) after fierce clashes with the ISIL terrorists over the past 24 hours.

The ISIL was pushed back by the army men from Um Madoukh region Northwest of Toloul al-Safa in the Eastern Badiyeh of Sweida that is located South of Damascus.

The artillery and missile units of the army also opened heavy fire at the ISIL’s movements Southwest of Toloul al-Safa, and smashed two heavy military vehicles of the terrorists.

Meantime, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over past 24 hours.

Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army’s operations in provinces across Syria.

Sweida

Reports said earlier on Tuesday that the army men pushed the ISIL back from Minqar Rahbah, Rahbah and Hawi Hossein regions in Badiyeh.

In the meantime, the army’s artillery and missile units pounded ISIL’s positions and developments in a region in the Eastern Badiyeh, destroying their strongholds and killing a number of them.

Also, other units of the army carried out an ambush operation in Qabr Sheikh Hossein in Badiyeh, inflicting heavy casualties on a group of ISIL terrorists and capturing several more.

The army has tightened noose on ISIL following its recent advances in Badiyeh.

Deir Ezzur

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) sent aid convoys to the ISIL-held regions in Deir Ezzur province.

The Arabic-language al-Watan daily reported that the SDF has dispatched a sum of 13 trucks to the regions that are still under the ISIL terrorists’ control in Southeastern Deir Ezzur.

The daily went on to say that the trucks were sent to the towns of al-Sha’afah, al-Souseh and Hajin, adding that the SDF has justified the move by claiming that the convoys carried food for civilians in the ISIL-held regions.

Hama

The Syrian Army’s artillery and missile units opened heavy fire at the positions and movements of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) in Northwestern Hama on Tuesday, killing tens of terrorists.

The artillery and missile units conducted a heavy shelling on the positions of Tahrir al-Sham and other terrorist groups in the villages and towns of Albuyzeh, al-Lahata, Morek, al-Janabara, Latmin and al-Sarmaniyeh in Northern and Northwestern Hama.

Other artillery and missile units pounded terrorists’ movements in the village of Bafatemoun, al-Hawash and Jisr Beit al-Ra’as in Western al-Ghaab.

Hasaka-Aleppo

The US military has started developing and equipping its three operational bases in Hasaka and Aleppo provinces and is also building a new large base in regions that are under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces in Manbi.

The US-led coalition has started developing and equipping its military airports in Northeastern Syria after it sent a large military convoy to al-Shadadi airport in Southern Hasaka.

US forces have also started developing Ein al-Arab (Kobani) base in Northeastern Aleppo and another base in Tal Tamar region in Northwestern Hasaka.

The US army is planning to build a large military base in Manbij region on the Western Bank of the Euphrates River in Northeastern Aleppo.

Last week a military convoy of the coalition crossed Iraq into Northeastern Syria via Simalka border-crossing.

The US military convoy, including 150 trucks with military vehicles on board, a number of oil tankers and other military equipment, was sent to regions that are under SDF’s control in the province of Hasaka and Raqqa.

Local sources in Hasaka city reported that an SDF commander was killed by unknown assailants in al-Nashwa neighborhood.

The sources further said tensions between Syrian civilians and the SDF in Hasaka and Raqqa are high, adding that residents of the village of al-Hajiyeh Southeast of the town of Qamishli in Northeastern Hasaka engaged in heavy fighting with the SDF on Friday.

Idlib

A large number of terrorists are escaping from Idlib to Turkey as the clock is ticking for the Syrian Army’s large-scale operation in Northwestern Syria, media reports said.

The Arabic-language al-Watan daily quoted media activists as reporting that a large number of terrorists have each paid $250 to human traffickers to cross into Turkey in women’s dress as the army is preparing to kick off a large-scale operation to end terrorists’ presence in Northwestern Syria.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen news network quoted local sources in Western Idlib as reporting that some have even been forced to pay $1,500 to bribe Turkish gendarmes.

Meanwhile, terrorists of the National Liberation Front arrested 30 more civilians in the towns of Ma’arat al-Nu’aman and Ariha on charges of attempts to join peace with the government forces.

A-Watan had also quoted sources affiliated to terrorists of the National Liberation Front as saying on Monday that the Front fighters did not trust Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at and would possibly abandon them in the upcoming battle with the government forces.

It went on to say that Tahrir al-Sham vowed to support its allies, including Jeish al-Izzah and al-Turkistani Islamic Party in Northern Hama and Northeastern Lattakia, while it focused on saving its non-Syrian and Arab members.

The daily further pointed to growing rifts in the terrorist front, adding that the militants did not believe in each other, accusing each other that they already endorsed peace agreement with the Syrian army in covert action similar to the agreements that they had signed with Damascus to retreat from their earlier positions in Homs, Eastern Ghouta and Southern provinces when they lost battles.

Syria, Russia in Final Coordination over Idlib Operation

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Russian and Syrian forces are making final coordination on a major offensive against terrorists in Idlib, the Russia-run Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Arabic-language website of Sputnik quoted a military source as saying that the Russian and Syrian armies have been coordinating to launch the long-waited assault in Idlib, adding that a vast joint reconnaissance operation has been underway by Russian and Syrian experts in the last few days as the zero hour is arriving for the operation in Northwestern Syria.

The Arabic Sputnik further said that monitoring movements and gatherings of terrorists in the villages and towns in Southeastern Idlib has been among the joint reconnaissance operation conducted by the Russian and Syrian forces.

In the meantime, the Syrian army artillery units shelled heavily the positions of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) in the region, destroying their bases and positions, the website added.

In the meantime, a source in Idlib Peace Committee reported that a humanitarian corridor has been proposed by the Russian and Syrian Command to pave the ground for the evacuation of civilians before the operation in Idlib.

Earlier reports said that the army sent fresh convoys of military vehicles and well-equipped soldiers to Northern Lattakia and al-Ghaab Plain, reinvigorating the government forces’ combat capabilities and setting up new positions.

Also, a military convoy, including hundreds of army men and a large volume of equipment, left Southern Syria for Northern Hama.

In the meantime, the army’s artillery and missile units opened heavy fire at the positions of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at and other terrorist groups in the town of al-Latamina and the village of Ma’arkaba in Northern Hama and also in the villages of al-Mushayrafa, Um al-Khalalil, Badama, al-Tineh and al-Lubideh in Eastern and Western Idlib.

Terrorists suffered heavy casualties and their military hardware sustained major damage in the attacks.

Army destroys terrorists’ sites in Idleb southern countryside

15 August، 2018

Idleb, SANA

Units of Syrian Arab Army carried out intensive operations against terrorists’ gatherings and defense lines in the direction of the southeastern part of Idleb province.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units directed artillery strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra gatherings in Sarja and Um Rjim towns in the southeastern countryside of Idleb, killing scores of terrorists and injuring many others.

The reporter added that vehicles affiliated to al-Nusra were destroyed and scores of terrorists were killed in the towns of al-Tah and al-Tamania in parallel with the destruction of an operations site along with all terrorists inside it, including the terrorists’ leader Khaled al-Wazer, aka “Abu Obada”.

Manar al-Frieh/Manal

Army deploys in Quneitra western countryside after cleansing the area of terrorism

15 August، 2018

Quneitra, SANA

After cleansing them from terrorism, army units deployed in the military posts which they were positioning in before 2011 in the villages of Briqa and Beir Ajam in the western countryside of Quneitra.

SANA’s reporter said that army units deployed in the two villages to strengthen the security situation in the area and in completion of implementing the agreement reached last month stipulating for evacuating terrorists unwilling to settle their legal status and the return of locals and state’s institutions to the area.

The authorities, according to the reporter, are continuing the settlement of the legal status of the militants and those who are assigned or reserved to military service in addition to draft dodgers.

The reporter added that hundreds of displaced persons have returned to their houses in the villages of Briqa, Beir Ajam and al-Qahtania.

The returnees expressed relief due to the return of security and stability to their area following the deployment of the Syrian Arab Army.

Several Children, Women Killed, Wounded in US Air Raid in Eastern Syria

TEHRAN (FNA)- The US-led coalition warplanes bombed a village in Eastern Deir Ezzur, killing and wounding several children and women.

The fighter jets pounded residential areas in al-Baqouz village in Eastern Deir Ezzur, killing four civilians, including children and women.

Several more were also injured in the air attack. Some of the injured are in critical condition.

In a relevant development, over ten bodies of the civilians killed in the US warplanes’ attacks on Raqqa city were discovered on Tuesday.

Bodies of nine civilians that were killed by the US air raids were taken out of debris near a historical Wall in Raqqa city.

In the meantime, bodies of three civilians that also were killed in the US-led coalition air attacks were unearthed near al-Sharaka Grand Mosque in the Southern part of Raqqa city.

US-Backed Militias Continue to Suppress Popular Uprising in Northeastern Syria

TEHRAN (FNA)- The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stormed civilians that had demonstrated against foreign occupiers in Raqqa city on Wednesday.

The SDF gunmen opened fire at civilians in Raqqa that had demonstrated against the occupiers in Baq Rashid neighborhood.

The SDF kept fighters on alert in Baq Rashid and seized over ten civilian vehicles.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language al-Manar TV reported that three SDF militias were killed after a bomb planted by ISIL terrorists on the way of the SDF fighters went off in the village of Jadidah Baladiyah East of al-Karama in Eastern Raqqa.

A fresh wave of insecurity and tensions has covered Raqqa following the SDF measures against people and unknown attacks on them.