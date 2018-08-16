Zionists Say S. Nasrallah is Right: Israeli Army Turned Fat & Foolish

Although the Zionist official circles have not reacted to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s speech in which his eminence stressed the party was stronger than the Israeli army, the Israeli media outlets highlighted the strategic remarks of the Resistance leader.
The Zionists reacted to the media outlets coverage, via social media websites, highlighting Sayyed Nasrallah’s honesty and considering that his eminence’s power superiority assertion is right due to Hezbollah mounting military capabilities.
“Nasrallah is smart. Every word he says is valuable. Unfortunately, we are afraid of our own shadow,” one Zionist commented.
“Hezbollah has enough rockets to destroy the Israeli runways during the upcoming war, and our army cannot manage without the air force,” another settler said.
“The decision makers in ‘Israel’ are coward and hesitant. Remind me of any battle in which the Israeli army defeated Hezbollah!”
The Zionist comments also stressed that the Israeli army turned to be fat and foolish, unlike the “trained and professional” Hezbollah fighters.
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had stressed on the twelfth anniversary of 2006 Divine Victory over the Zionist army that Hezbollah had turned stronger than the Israeli military, adding several remarks which highlight the enemy’s weakness in this regard.
"How Hezbollah Was Able to Win 2006 War VS Israel"
