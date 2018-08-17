Qatari Emir Meets Erdogan, Pledges $15 billion Investment in Turkey, His Envoy Secretly Met Lieberman

Lieberman Secretly Met Qatari Envoy

Local Editor

“Israeli” Channel 10 TV revealed that a secret meeting between “Israeli” War Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Qatar’s envoy to Palestine Mohamad Al-Ammadi took place in Cyprus regarding Gaza.

The “Israeli” channel said that the meeting between the Qatari envoy and Lieberman in Cyprus, was held secretly on June 22, and discussed the arrangements for the Gaza Strip and funding from Doha.

According to the channel, Lieberman was on a business trip to Cyprus during which al-Ammadi arrived on the island, and the two held a quick meeting to discuss the cease-fire and a truce between Hamas and “Israel”.

Reports indicated that “Israel” rejected proposals for mediation with Hamas through Qatar, preferring to rely on the Egyptian role and other parties.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

 

