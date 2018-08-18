Breaking: Syrian Army resumes heavy attack on southern Idlib

Posted on August 18, 2018 by martyrashrakat
By  Leith Aboufadel
 –

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army fired a large number of missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist-held towns located just north of the Hama axis.

Among the areas targeted by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces this morning were the towns of Al-Taman’ah, Sukeek, Al-Lataminah (Hama CS), and Khan Sheikhoun.

The Syrian Arab Army is now expanding their attack to the Al-Ghaab Plain axis, which is located inside both the Hama and Idlib governorates.

While no ground movements have been made yet, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack seems to be limited to just heavy artillery and missile strikes until all of their reinforcements arrive in the Hama Governorate.

Related Videos

Related News

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Hama, ISIL, SAA, Syria, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: