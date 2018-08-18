Breaking: Syrian Army resumes heavy attack on southern Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – For the fifth time this week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a powerful attack on the southern axis of the Idlib Governorate.

Backed by the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army fired a large number of missiles and artillery shells towards the jihadist-held towns located just north of the Hama axis.

Among the areas targeted by the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces this morning were the towns of Al-Taman’ah, Sukeek, Al-Lataminah (Hama CS), and Khan Sheikhoun.

The Syrian Arab Army is now expanding their attack to the Al-Ghaab Plain axis, which is located inside both the Hama and Idlib governorates.

While no ground movements have been made yet, the Syrian Arab Army’s attack seems to be limited to just heavy artillery and missile strikes until all of their reinforcements arrive in the Hama Governorate.

