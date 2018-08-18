REMINDER: AS PFLP MARTYR AYMAN NAJJAR (R.A.) SHOWS, THE PALESTINIAN RESISTANCE STANDS WITH HIZBULLAH

Posted on by martyrashrakat

by Jonathan Azaziah

Ayman Nafez Rabih an-Najjar (R.A.), a 26-year old Palestinian fighter of the PFLP’s Abou Ali Moustafa Brigades, was martyred alongside his comrade, 24-year old Mouhannad Majed Jamal Hamouda (R.A.), on July 29th, 2018 in Jabaliya when the usurping Zionist entity was launching a vicious assault upon the illegally besieged Gaza Strip. The legendary Resistance group founded by George Habash said that the young men gave their lives in the line of duty, i.e. resisting the ‘Israeli’ terrorists who seek to ethnically cleanse the indigenous Palestinian people from the lands that have been in Palestinian hands for 30-40 generations. Ayman and Mouhannad both died with honor, dignity and a pristine glow of Mouqawamah.

Shahid an-Najjar loved Hizbullah with all of his pure heart and had tremendous admiration for its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Pictured here with a frame of Lebanon’s Liberator emblazoned with the PFLP’s insignia just above him, the message that the Abou Ali Moustafa Brigades martyr was sending couldn’t have been more plainspoken: We, the tigers of ferocity and steadfastness, who defend the Palestinian cause and fight to implement the Right of Return, decolonization and full liberation, stand with the Lebanese Islamic Resistance which ushered in the Era of Victories unequivocally.

Let this be a reminder to all those naysayers, slanderers, liars and outright ZOG agents: From the War of the Camps to the Second Intifada to right this second as we live and breathe, it is Hizbullah that has stood with the Palestinian cause, fought for the Palestinian people and given Shouhada — the very best of its Commanders and it is not only prepared but prouder than proud to given even more — for the total restoration of Palestine. Hizbullah, got it? Not the fork-tongued, neo-Ottoman pig Erdogan. Not Al-Saud and the UAE, both of whom slaughter Yemeni children for sport like IOF does in Gaza. Not Qatar, which finances the Zionist Organization of America and censors its media outlets to please World Zionism. Not the “Muslim” Brotherhood. None of them. Just Hizbullah–with Iranian and Syrian support. Ayman knew it. The PFLP itself is aware of it. And if the “Palestine Solidarity Movement” and the rest of the Gentile “Anti-Zionist” Zionists out there would pull their heads out of the nether-regions of Jewish Voice for “Peace” and the plethora of additional like-similar Dajjalic fronts… They’d know it too. Rest in power, o’ dazzling and dauntless Fedayeen. May you enjoy the bliss of Jannah in the company of Abou Ali Moustafa (R.A.), Sayyed Abbas Moussawi (R.A.) and all our other fallen-yet-ascended heroes for infinity.

