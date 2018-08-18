Syria in the Last 24 Hours: Army Destroys Jabhat al-Nusra Command Centers in Hama Northern Countryside

Army destroys Jabhat al-Nusra dens and gatherings in Hama northern countryside

18 August، 2018

Hama, SANA

Units of the Syrian Arab Army pushed ahead with military operations against the dens and gatherings of Jabhat al-Nusra and associated terrorist groups in the northern countryside of Hama.

SANA correspondent in Hama reported that army units monitored the movements of terrorist groups from the so-called “Al-Izza Brigades” while they were carrying out acts of sabotage on the outskirts of the towns of Morek, Abu Ubaida and Maakabeh in the northern countryside, killing many terrorists and wounding others.

The correspondent pointed out that the army units launched artillery strikes against Jabhat al-Nusra gatherings in the vicinity of Tel al-Sakhr town and destroyed a number of them, in conjunction with targeting with shells the dens of terrorist groups in the vicinity of the town of Kafr Zeita, resulting in accurate injuries in their ranks.

Army Continues to Storm ISIL Centers in Badiyeh of Sweida

Sweida

In the meantime, other units of the army clashed with a group of ISIL terrorists deployed in Qabr Sheikh Hossein and Um Mazrakh and attacked Toloul al-Safar, killing a sum of ten terrorists and destroying their military equipment.

Meanwhile, the army’s artillery and missile units and aircraft pounded ISIL’s positions in Toloul al-Safa, damaging their positions and inflicting heavy casualties on the terrorists.

Lattakia

Journalists from leading foreign mass media have been allowed to see terrorists’ drones shot down over the past three days near Humeimim while trying to attack the airbase.

A group of foreign journalists touring Syria’s areas undergoing postwar reconstruction asked Russian military officials to let them see the makeshift drones terrorist use for attacks on Humeimim. They were allowed to take a look at several improvised remote-controlled aircraft downed over the past several days, the AMN reported.

Russian Defense Ministry official Major-General Igor Konashenkov said the past month saw an increase in attempts at committing terrorist attacks involving drones.

“Over the past month 45 drones carrying makeshift explosive devices were eliminated by the base’s air defense or means of radio-electronic warfare. Five drones were shot down over the past three days,” Konashenkov said.

All ostensibly improvised drones in reality are high-tech pieces equipped with up-to-date navigation and control systems and bomb-dropping devices.

Raqqa

Another mass grave containing bodies of civilians killed in the US-led coalition airstrikes has been found in Raqqa city, Raqqa Civil Councils reported on Friday.

The council said that a mass grave of civilians killed in the US air attacks has been unearthed in Romeileh neighborhood in the Northeastern part of Raqqa city.

It further said that bodies of almost ten more civilians killed in the air raids have been taken out of debris in al-Bitarah neighborhood in Central Raqqa.

Idlib

Syrian Minister for Reconciliation Ali Haidar stated that people living in Idlib are welcome to reconcile with the government.

“The door is open to all in Idlib who choose to reconcile with the government, except terrorists that possess extremist ideologies,” Haidar said, the AMN reported.

The veteran Syrian minister stressed that reconciliation is also limited to people who are not terrorists.

Dr. Haidar is referencing jihadist groups like Tahrir Al-Sham Hay’at and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP); these two rebel factions have waged war against the government for years.

Russian Special Forces Take Part in Southern Syria Offensive

TEHRAN (FNA)- The Russian Special Forces are currently participating in the Syrian Army’s ongoing offensive in Southern Syria, a media outlet reported.

Anna News Agency reported that the Russian Special Forces are behind the scenes in Eastern Sweida, providing the Syrian army important covering fire around Toloul al-Safa region.

Anna News said the Russian Special Forces operating ATGMs and sniper nests, while the Syrian army advanced across the Badiyeh al-Sham region of Eastern Sweida.

Since the start of their offensive in Eastern Sweida, the army has managed to liberate a large chunk of the ISIL’s pocket.

As a result of this advance, the army has trapped the ISIL on this strategic mountain that is located in Eastern Sweida.

Attacks Intensify on US Forces, Allied Militias in Northeastern Syria

TEHRAN (FNA)- The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and American soldiers are coming under intensified attacks in Raqqa province.

On Saturday, a bomb went off at a gathering of SDF gunmen near the villages of al-Mahmoudli in Western Raqqa, killing and wounding several militias.

Also, unknown raiders attacked SDF in Dawar al-Kanisah in the town of Tabaqa in Western Raqqa, forcing the SDF to close off the entire roads to the city and keeping fighters on alert.

Meanwhile, another bomb went off near al-Nour mosque in the Central part of Raqqa city, while an American convoy was going through the street.

There is yet no official account on possible casualties.

On Wednesday, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stormed civilians that had demonstrated against foreign occupiers in Raqqa city

The SDF gunmen opened fire at civilians in Raqqa that had demonstrated against the occupiers in Baq Rashid neighborhood.

The SDF kept fighters on alert in Baq Rashid and seized over ten civilian vehicles.

In the meantime, the Arabic-language al-Manar TV reported that three SDF militias were killed after a bomb planted by ISIL terrorists on the way of the SDF fighters went off in the village of Jadidah Baladiyah East of al-Karama in Eastern Raqqa.

A fresh wave of insecurity and tensions has covered Raqqa following the SDF measures against people and unknown attacks on them.