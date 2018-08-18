I apologize for mixing the announcement of the 7th event by calling it the 6th.

August 25th Quran the Great War and the west – 6pm start. Registration : https://sheikhimranhoseintickets.even...
Khalid: 07494897485
BIRMINGHAM

August 26th – Closed event. ‘The Conquest of Constantinople in Islamic Eschatology’. Lecture and dialogue with the Greek Orthodox Community of Leeds
Recording will be uploaded.
LEEDS

Monday August 27th – The Quran, Pakistan’s Economic & Monetary Predicament and the New Imran Khan Government. 6:30pm Andalus Center, 211 New City rd, G4 9PA
SCOTLAND GLASGOW

Tuesday 28th August – The Prohibition of Riba in the Quran & Sunnah – 7pm Sizzlers Hall, 7 Guthrie St, DD1 5DR
Email: fahadshery@yahoo.com
SCOTLAND DUNDEE

August 31st – Imam Al-Mahdi and the return of the khilafa State – 6:30pm – Ilford Central mosque – 50-58 Albert Rd, IG1 1HW
LONDON ILFORD

September 2nd – An Introduction to Islamic Eschatology – All day seminar 9am-6pm, Registration required at Eventbrite. Coombe Farm oaks rd, CR0 5HL
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-da...
LONDON CROYDON

September 7th – The Prohibition of Riba in the Quran & Sunnah – 8pm – Ha Meem Foundation, Simpson Lane, West Drayton, UB7 0JG
info@hameem.org
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-pr...
LONDON WEST DRAYTON

September 9th – Methodology For The study of the Quran – 6pm – Seven sisters Masjid, Suffield Rd, N15 5JX
sevensistersislamiccentre@gmail.com
LONDON SEVEN SISTERS

September 15th – The Quran, Pakistan’s Economic & Monetary predicament and the new Imran Khan government – email: info@hameem.org
LONDON

