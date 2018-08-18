August 17, 2018
Dear friends,
My dear friend Sheikh Imran Hosein will be lecturing in various cities across the UK (including Scotland!) in August and September. If at all possible, I highly recommend that you do you best to try to attend one of his lectures and, if given the opportunity, speak with him. This is especially true if you consider yourself a Christian and, even more so, an Orthodox Christian. Don’t miss the opportunity to listen and speak to a truly exceptional man.
I apologize for mixing the announcement of the 7th event by calling it the 6th.
August 25th Quran the Great War and the west – 6pm start. Registration : https://sheikhimranhoseintickets.even...
Khalid: 07494897485
BIRMINGHAM
August 26th – Closed event. ‘The Conquest of Constantinople in Islamic Eschatology’. Lecture and dialogue with the Greek Orthodox Community of Leeds
Recording will be uploaded.
LEEDS
Monday August 27th – The Quran, Pakistan’s Economic & Monetary Predicament and the New Imran Khan Government. 6:30pm Andalus Center, 211 New City rd, G4 9PA
SCOTLAND GLASGOW
Tuesday 28th August – The Prohibition of Riba in the Quran & Sunnah – 7pm Sizzlers Hall, 7 Guthrie St, DD1 5DR
Email: fahadshery@yahoo.com
SCOTLAND DUNDEE
August 31st – Imam Al-Mahdi and the return of the khilafa State – 6:30pm – Ilford Central mosque – 50-58 Albert Rd, IG1 1HW
LONDON ILFORD
September 2nd – An Introduction to Islamic Eschatology – All day seminar 9am-6pm, Registration required at Eventbrite. Coombe Farm oaks rd, CR0 5HL
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/all-da...
LONDON CROYDON
September 7th – The Prohibition of Riba in the Quran & Sunnah – 8pm – Ha Meem Foundation, Simpson Lane, West Drayton, UB7 0JG
info@hameem.org
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-pr...
LONDON WEST DRAYTON
September 9th – Methodology For The study of the Quran – 6pm – Seven sisters Masjid, Suffield Rd, N15 5JX
sevensistersislamiccentre@gmail.com
LONDON SEVEN SISTERS
September 15th – The Quran, Pakistan’s Economic & Monetary predicament and the new Imran Khan government – email: info@hameem.org
LONDON
