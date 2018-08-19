Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech at the «Divine Victory Festival»

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s speech delivered at the “Devine Victory Festival” held on the occasion of the 12th anniversary of the historic victory on August 14, 2006.

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious the Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our master and Prophet, the Seal of the Prophets, Muhammad and his good and pure family and all his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

Peace and God’s mercy and blessings be upon you all.

Dear brothers and sisters, blessed is this day, the day of your historic and divine victory, which God Almighty bestowed on you, on Lebanon, on the people of our region and our nation. It was categorized as a robust victory that changed many equations.

To begin with, we thank God Almighty, who accommodated us, helped us triumph, supported us and bestowed on us countless blessings. Salutations and thanks to those who made this victory possible and to those who participated in achieving it. That includes the resistance fighters, the army, the security forces, the different resistance factions, the martyrs, the wounded, the captives and their families, the displaced, the steadfast, the people who were patient and sacrificed, current and former presidents, the religious, political, military, security leadership, the parties, the forces, the movements, bodies, associations, the media, and to all the good people in Lebanon and across the Arab and Islamic worlds and everywhere in the world. A special thanks goes to those who stood by us during that [2006] war – the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Dear brothers and sisters; we have gone through the expressions of gratitude quickly, and God willing, the following topics are comprehensive enough. So let us not go into too much detail. Today we celebrate this cherished anniversary. 12 years have passed since this victory, and we insist on celebrating this occasion. In a few days, we will also celebrate the first anniversary of the Second Liberation from terrorism and Takfiri groups in the city of Hermel. I would like to tell you that what has been going on for the past seven years is a greater July war than the one we one in 2006 – one on a regional level. It seeks to achieve the same goals, the same project and rests on the same hopes as the July 2006 war. And as we emerged victorious from the July 2006 war, we will soon emerge, God willing, from this great war on our region and on the axis of resistance as victors who will celebrate this coming historic divine victory.

We insist on this celebration to confirm the achievements, to honor the Mujahideen, the martyrs, those who sacrificed, their leaders and the loyal people who accomplished the achievements. [We celebrate] to consolidate this victory in our conscience, culture and awareness, to open the horizons, to give renewed hope in the face of waves of despair, disillusion, discouragement and calls to surrender. [We celebrate] to take lessons and morals and to strengthen the elements of power.

Since I will be talking today and then again in a few days, I will talk about both the July War and the regional situation under one title. There is another part, God willing, that I will continue talking about it in Hermel. Regarding the internal situation, I will discuss it in a couple of words and continue later in Hermel.

Going back to 2006, everyone remembers that the objectives of the war were to fulfill the American project at the time led by George W. Bush and the Bush administration after their occupation of Afghanistan and Iraq and their arrival at the borders of Syria and the Islamic Republic. There was a big project in the area and conditions were set for it. The July war was the basis of this project. When it failed, the project failed with it. Of course, after that they returned, sat down, studied and calculated well and went onto a new plan. Let us say that there was a plan for the American project, the project of American hegemony that enshrines “Israel” as a key element, a leader and an axis in the new Middle East. That plan failed when we won the July war, when the resistance in Gaza won and when Syria and Iran resisted. So they came up with a new plan, which we have been confronting and are continuing to confront in the past few years.

Returning to the plan in 2006 – here we are not talking about media analysis, but rather about things that happened with us and were asked of us. Just a reminder, the objective during that war was to eliminate the resistance, to crush the resistance, either militarily or by forcing it to surrender. This is what was asked of us at the start of the war. Hand over your weapons, all your weapons, for the war to stop. But the issue was not only ‘surrender your weapons’, it was also ‘accept multinational forces’. It was not international emergency forces or forces belonging to the UN. It was forces belonging to the US administration similar to those that occupied Iraq in 2003. ‘Accept multinational forces along the Lebanese-Palestine border, multinational forces along the Lebanese-Syrian border, and multinational forces at the Beirut airport and at the Beirut seaport. This means to accept a new occupation called the Multinational Forces and hand over the two prisoners unconditionally. If Lebanon were to fall, the project would have been completed in the same year in Syria, that is in 2006, and against the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. But the steadfastness of Lebanon delayed the war on Gaza for two years and delayed the isolation, besieging and striking of Iran as well as putting an end to this axis forever. This is 2006. The steadfastness of Lebanon brought down these objectives and this plan and set back the fulfillment of American and “Israeli” aspirations in our region for years. This prompted us to enter into a new battle. It created very important turns. It did not only bring down objectives, it also created very important turns. It strengthened the resistance in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran, Iraq and in the region.

Well, victory took place. No one awarded us this victory. It was not the work of the UN Security Council, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League or the Arab regimes. But it was due to God’s grace, the sacrifices, patience, and steadfastness of our people and them remaining on their land, the blood of the martyrs, the courage of its fighters and the steadfastness of the political position.

We went to a new stage. I will continue talking about 2006. Let us move to the current situation.

Today, over a period of seven lean years, they have dragged the region into a war, into wars. But all of these were intended to achieve previously stated objectives with “Israel” as its center, or as its goal. They were intended to strengthen “Israel” and position it as a leader of the region.

Allow me to talk about the regional situation starting from “Israel”. Where do they stand today and where do we stand? It is okay if this topic consumed a bit of time. We are fighting a battle over consciousness. We are fighting a battle of wills. We are fighting a battle for hope.

Today the title of the real battle in recent years, this year and the following years is based on these titles.

But when we talk about Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Gaza and the region, we should do it through the conflict with “Israel” because these conflicts were created to benefit “Israel”.

I will not talk about seven years ago. I will talk about now, seven years later, seven years of steadfastness, resistance, persistence, sacrifice and blood.

Where is their project? Where are they and where are we? What is the state of the axis of resistance?

First:

We start with “Israel” and Lebanon, “Israel” and Lebanon from 2006 until 2018. It is clear that “Israel” is deterred. “Israel” has always attacked Lebanon for the simplest reasons with its jets bombarding the south, the Beqaa, the north, the mountains and even the heart of the capital. All of you remember before and after 1982. This does not happen anymore. It is not because of “Israel’s” gracious manners. It is because of the equations set by the resistance.

Since 2006 until today, “Israel” has been rebuilding itself following the defeat and its consequences. They reconsidered military doctrines and strategies. Whenever a new chief of staff is appointed, he writes a new strategy for the “Israeli” army, restructures, re-forms forces and re-evaluates equipment and weapons. There have been drills from 2006 until yesterday. Yesterday in the North, they were conducting drills, why? What are all these drills and reviews for? Because they know that there is a real force in Lebanon that worries them. It poses a great threat or a central threat to them.

When has “Israel” dealt with Lebanon in this way? It hid behind the wall, behind the walls when dealing with Lebanon. It is working and expressing its fears within the internal front.

In all their plans, the “Israelis” today take into consideration electricity, gas, oil, gas stations, settlements and its inner areas. Because they know they are facing a serious, strong and potent enemy. This is not a secret. It is known in the media. I will conclude by mentioning some [plans].

Watching the strength of the resistance: They have been watching us since 2006. They have been gathering information about us, about our weapons, our numbers, our courses and our experiences. When we went to Syria, they watched us there and kept up with our accumulating experiences there. Regarding the subject of Lebanon, they have calculations, very serious and big calculations.

Defensive measures were needed. There have never been defensive measures in northern Palestine. For the first time in the history of the Zionist entity, defensive plans were put into place in the south of Lebanon and in northern Palestine to confront the project to liberate Galilee. There have been drills and field measures in accordance with these plans every year.

Days earlier and in light of the drills in the North, a senior officer in the “Israeli” army says – this is according to “Israeli” newspapers and not me: Hezbollah is the strongest army in the Middle East after the “Israeli” army because it possesses so and so.

Of course, I do not agree with this assessment. We do not consider Hezbollah the strongest army in the Middle East after the “Israeli” army. But this reflects the “Israeli” view of this resistance, which it wanted to crush in the July 2006 war.

Now in 2018 as I told you every year, I used to repeat this, and now let me repeat it again. It is important that the “Israelis”, that the enemy firmly understands the credibility of this claim. Yes, the resistance in Lebanon today with the weapons, equipment, potential, numbers, cadres, ability, experience, faith, determination, courage, and will, that it possesses is stronger than at time since its founding in this region.

The “Israelis” can threaten every day. You remember a few weeks after the end of the July war “Israel” quickly threatened Lebanon with a retaliatory war. Start counting with me. Where is the war that the “Israelis” threatened to launch? “Israel” said it has restored itself and will launch a war on Lebanon again. It was threatening in 2007. 2007 ended. So did 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, until 2018. It has been threatening for 12 years. But at the same time as it threatens to wage a war, it is speaking about the resistance’s strength increasing and its ability becoming greater until one of its officers said it is the strongest army in the region after the “Israeli” army.

I want to tell them, we are not the strongest army in the region after the “Israeli” army. Put this aside because it is not accurate. And we do not want to start a problem with one of the armies in the region. But allow me to tell this senior “Israeli” officer: Hezbollah is stronger than the “Israeli” army. The resistance in Lebanon is stronger than the “Israeli” army, because the issue was never, not in 2000 or in 2006, an issue of numbers, capabilities, weapons and missiles.

Today, our faith in our rights is stronger than your belief in your false cause. Today, we have firmer faith and trust in God’s promise of victory to the patient and true Mujahideen.

This honesty, this faith and this patience, is today more present than ever because of the accumulation of experiences.

When the Commander of the Faithful (peace be upon him) said: “War is a contest. One day is ours from our enemy and one day is for our enemy from us. When God saw our sincerity, he bestowed victory upon us and defeat on our enemy.”

He did not say ‘when God saw our weapons or our missiles or our equipment or numbers’; ‘When God saw our sincerity’, this sincerity, this loyalty and this faith, which the people of resistance, the resistance fighters and the resistance families fought with in 2006 is firmer and stronger today.

That is why you are mistaken. We are not stronger than the rest of the armies, but we are stronger than you.

This is “Israel” and Lebanon.

Second:

“Israel” and Syria. They wanted to topple Syria if the resistance in Lebanon was defeated in 2006. If the resistance in Lebanon was defeated in 2006, they would have brought multinational forces to Lebanon. The “Israelis” cannot stay in Lebanon. That is why they would bring in the Americans, the French, the English, the Italians and so on. They would close the borders between Lebanon and Syria. They would besiege Syria to topple it. But this did not happen. The seven years were meant to topple Syria. In other words it is a global war that was launched against Syria. But I will speak from the perspective of “Israel” in the Syrian crisis. “Israel” is a full-fledged partner in the project. Since 2011, the war on Syria has been part of the American, Saudi, and Western plot that has provided all necessary support to the armed groups in southern Syria, all logistical, arms and health support. It has provided food and intelligence culminating in the calculated and military intervention to support these groups. We remember statements issued by “Israeli” officials over the past seven years. They said that President Assad will fall after three months or five months and that it is in “Israel’s” interest for this government to leave.

There are those who philosophize in the Gulf and here and say that “Israel” was not saying this. No, go back to the archives. Go back seven years. Every official in the usurper entity spoke about betting on the overthrow of President Assad and the government in Syria and replacing it with the Syrian opposition that went to the usurper entity, made commitments and spoke with it as a friend. The “Israelis” hoped that Damascus would become a friendly or allied capital and would not remain an enemy capital. All this is known.

“Israel” had great hopes during the past seven years of the war on Syria. It put up hopes that the government will fall and another government would hasten to reach a settlement with it. It hoped for the destruction of the Syrian army to the extent that it would not have a future. It hoped that the Syrian opposition, which it assumed would be in power, would accelerate the process of reaching a settlement. They hoped that this so-called Syrian opposition would abandon the Golan in a future settlement.

It hoped that the world would hand it the Golan and recognize it as a result of the developments in Syria, whether the war elongated or the government fell. But what about now?

We are talking about the hopes they have been building for the past seven years. But today those hopes are gone with the wind. The world is not ready to hand them the Golan. Perhaps Trump promised them recognition. But the international community is lining up to mend the relationship with the Syrian leadership and the Syrian state.

For your information, most of those lining up are global security intelligence services and diplomats because the world today is afraid of seeing tens of thousands [of militants] who came to fight in Iraq and Syria from around the world return to their countries of origin. What will they do there?

Hence, they need Syria and security cooperation with Syria.

This world will not give the Golan to “Israel” and will not recognize it in a single step. Trump will not be involved in this matter. They hoped that the state would fall. But the state did not fall. They had hopes that the Syrian army will collapse. What was Lieberman saying yesterday? He was saying this not me: “It seems that the Syrian army will return to be a stronger and more powerful army than ever before. In the course of the seven years it has acquired a extensive experience. Everyone knows that the battles that have taken place in Syria need great minds, great revenues and enormous potential.”

The Syrian army and the Syrian people were in Syria. This is never to be underestimated. But today in addition to them, there is Iran and Hezbollah.

This is a failure and a problem for “Israel”. Therefore, Netanyahu has made peace with the fact that the government, the leadership and the army will stay in Syria. But the battle he is fighting now is a political (begging) battle to force Iran and Hezbollah out of Syria. I have read the newspapers and analysts saying that I will announce in my speech the withdrawal of Hezbollah from Syria. I want to ask them where are you living? If someone is giving you information, then he is mocking you.

The problem today is how do we force Iran and Hezbollah out of Syria? I want to point out “Israel’s” insolence. “Israel” which is defeated in Syria wants to impose conditions and has demands.

You lost. You were defeated .You failed. You lost your bets and your hopes are gone with the wind. And you want to put conditions!

Who are you putting these conditions on? On the victorious Syrian leadership? On Iran? On Hezbollah? On the axis of resistance? This is “Israel” on the subject of Syria.

“Israel” in Palestine

“Israel” has failed here. It is worried here. It is begging here and it is afraid.

Lebanon for example, I want you to know that behind the scenes there is a lot of international pressure on Lebanon to settle the issue of land and sea borders. Whose interests would settling it serve? Lebanon’s interests? Never.

They want to settle the issue of land and sea borders to serve “Israel’s” interests. When we talk about maritime borders, it includes oil and gas. But the era when “Israel” imposes its conditions on Lebanon or on Syria, even if America and others back it, is over.

This is not emotional talk. This talk has been proved by the facts throughout decades of confrontation, steadfastness, sacrifices and blood.

Regarding Gaza:

Despite the devastating war and the harsh siege, the Americans, the “Israelis” and their allies were expecting Gaza to surrender in return for medicine, food, water and electricity, hand them everything, including the deal of the century and accept any settlement – even at the expense of the Palestinian rights.

Gaza did not submit and sign even though the world let it down. Instead it re-installed the equations of resistance, a bombing for a bombing, blood with blood and fire with fire.

So today “Israel”, who say it is strong to accept with it what it wants, is also facing Gaza in a quandary.

Thus, to those who say that “Israel” is strong and say we should agree with what it wants, it is also in trouble in Gaza.

During discussions in the “Israeli” cabinet, the ministers quarreled and cursed each other because they are lost in their approaches toward Gaza; Gaza which is besieged and abandoned by the world. “Israel”, which you say is the most powerful army in the Middle East, is confused.

Some of them [“Israeli” ministers] said let us ease the situation and give privileges to the people of Gaza because we cannot go to war. The others responded if we chose to ease the situation and give them privileges they might become like Lebanon, and the resistance is growing stronger year after year. Another one said we must wage a devastating war on Gaza. Another replied, saying, have you considered the reaction? We have launched wars in the past and we have not reached a result. They [the “Israelis”] are in confusion and in trouble. Why?

This is because Gaza is steadfast. The people are united despite the existing differences. Gaza makes sacrifices every Friday. This is when it comes to confronting Gaza. This confirms the limited “Israeli” capabilities despite possessing an army and the most powerful air defenses in the region. This does not mean that it does whatever it wants. And does what it wants while we are afraid, are nothing and are out of the equation. It is not like this at all.

“Israel” and the Deal of the Century

With Trump coming to power in America and Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, and assuming that the region is going to collapse and the resistance is about to disappear, they have drafted the deal of the century that we all know. The best that “Israel” can ever dream of is that one day this deal turns into reality. It will give it all of al-Quds permanently and eternally and with nothing above the ground or under the ground neither east nor west. It will cross out the refuge and affirm its [“Israel’s] presence in the region. The Palestinians will be given a state over small and narrow areas.

Within two years, some wanted to impose on the people of our region that the deal of the century is inevitable and you must accept it. Who said this?

When they were doing deals and resolution drafts, they used to tell the people of the region or the resistance movements that this is how it is meant to be, that this was inevitable and there was no escape. But this is not the truth.

Today in light of the developments that have taken place, there is a view that the deal of the century has failed and we are waiting for its obituary. I do not want to say that. This matter needs more reflection, more study and waiting. But what I can tell you is that the deal of the century, which Trump brought with all his might, is facing real problems. If we abide by the equations we have always talked about, there is a very strong possibility that the deal might fall now more than ever.

What is the proof?

First: the Palestinian people’s unanimous rejection of the deal of the century. There is no Palestinian faction, or authority, or people, or resistance, or any side in Palestine that supports this deal.

Second: There is no man, leader or representative of the Palestinian people in Palestine who can bear the responsibility of signing the deal that makes al-Quds an eternal capital for the Zionists. Never, and they may have announced that. The deal is void without a Palestinian signature. Perhaps they were betting that if they pressured the Palestinians, intimidated them, starved them or tempt them with some money and projects, someone would initiate to sign a deal of this kind.

Thirdly: the steadfastness of the axis of resistance and Iran, the victory of Iraq over the Daesh and the Wahhabi movements funded by the Americans and the Saudis, Syria’s victory and the steadfastness of Yemen as well as the current situation in Lebanon have their effects.

You are going to seal a deal on the basis that there is no axis of resistance or resistance states. This is what you assumed a few years ago, but today the reality says otherwise.

Fourth: The crisis in America, which wants to impose today the deal of the century on the people and governments of the region. Its problems with its allies, the Europeans and Turkey as well as Russia and China. Also one of the most important factors that is driving the deal of the century to failure is the falling back of the regional axis led by Saudi Arabia in the region, why? I speak of facts from the field and the media, why? Because this regional axis in Syria has failed and ended. Idlib still remains. We will talk about it on Sunday in Hermel.

This axis failed in Iraq. This axis failed in pushing the world to besiege Iran and impose sanctions on it. This axis failed in its war on Yemen. Today, allow me to say from Dahiyeh [the southern suburbs of Beirut] to Dahyan in Yemen’s Saada: dear and honorable parents, especially the parents of the children who were martyred, know for sure that who killed you has killed our children in Dahiyeh and in Qana. The ones who shed the blood of your women and children have shed our blood in Lebanon. It is the same weapon, the same axis, the same actors, the same will, the same decision and the same goal. The way the blood of our children and women in Lebanon won, the blood of your women and children will win in Yemen. Behind this blood there are rights, men, and leaders who will not tolerate these senseless, immoral and honorless criminals and murderers.

When this axis goes to this level of heinous murder in Yemen, this is a clear message that it failed militarily but wants to take revenge on this people who has defeated it.

There are internal and external crises in Saudi Arabia. There is a declared row with Qatar in the GCC. There are also hidden crises in the GCC. There is a small problem with Canada. We do not know if relations worsened because of this problem or because of Trump. This must be pondered upon.

The Canadians criticized Saudi Arabia about human rights and political detainees. The Saudis made a big deal out of it and accused Canada of intervening in their internal affairs. They summoned the ambassador and stopped student missions. Why? Because this is an interference in the Saudi internal affairs. Saudi Arabia intervenes, fights and supports fighters in Syria. It intervenes in Iraq. It intervenes in Iran and declares a large-scale war in broad daylight on the Yemeni people. It intervenes in Lebanese affairs in some depth. Everyone remembers how it once detained Lebanon’s constitutional and legal prime minister. It is entitled to intervene. But if anyone in the world wanted to warn it about human freedoms and these political detainees, the anger of the heavens will come down.

There is a big problem with Turkey. The Turks are convinced that Saudi Arabia and the UAE were involved in the previous coup. To complete the picture, the Saudis are also having problems in the Islamic world. So you would know where the deal of the century would end up. In Malaysia, the Saudi-backed Malaysian prime minister was a Saudi tool. They gave him large sums of money. He worked for them for many years. He lost in the elections, and now he is behind bars on charges of financial corruption. A government with a different stance towards Saudi Arabia, the war on Yemen, the sanctions on Iran, the relations with Iran and the United States, the Palestinian cause and the al-Quds matter came into power. Those in the Malaysian government now have a different stance. Saudi Arabia spent billions of dollars on the Pakistani government. The former prime minister was a Saudi tool too. Now he is behind bars over charges of financial corruption. A fair national government with a different stance on al-Quds, Palestine, Gaza, Yemen, etc. will be formed.

This is the scene. This axis is weakening. Let no one write and indulge us. Some satellite channels lie daily in the hopes that people believe them. This is the regional scene. This axis is weakening. Saudi Arabia spent billions of dollars to present the image of the kingdom of good in the Arab and Islamic worlds. Now, how does this image look in the minds of the people, a kingdom of what? A kingdom that sent Daesh and these Takfiri movements to destroy the Arab and Islamic world, commit the worst massacres in them and threaten the security of the world. What has become of their image after the war in Yemen? There is a siege, cholera and starvation. From time to time, they tell you that they are helping with cholera. Let it open a path so that people can leave and treat themselves. It also endorsed the deal of the century.

Now it is said that it has backed down. Excellent! Why did it back down? It realized that this deal is a suicide. I will speak briefly regarding the regional issue. “Israel” and its internal crises, the prime minister’s corruption, the absence of historical leaders, the conflicts between the parties, the state of anxiety and lack of confidence in the future. All these are taking place while it assures the settlers to stay on the land they usurped. There is also the matter of the law of nationalism. There is no time to comment on all of the above. But all these will have great repercussions on this entity. In light of these facts, we are building our position today. The objective of the events that took place in 2006 and over the course of seven years was to make America in control of this region. It will fix “Israel’s” final position and impose a settlement. Today in 2018, I tell you this has failed or is on the road to final failure, God willing. What lesson will we take from all this? They have one thing left. They know that wars do not lead to results. Yesterday, His Eminence Leader Imam [Sayyed Ali Khamenei], may God protect him, when he talked about the subject of America he said there is no war. America, “Israel” and this axis know that wars will not produce results. They know that they will be defeated in the war if they thought of launching it because they were defeated in this ongoing war and they are still being defeated. The US-Saudi coalition and the allied states fighting in Yemen are being defeated by the Yemeni people, who possess modest capabilities but are great men and women.

This alliance knows that it also failed in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon and will not succeed anywhere. Put the war aside. Let no one threaten us with war. Let no one frighten us with war. Anyway, if anyone wants to wage a war, they are more than welcome too. We are not afraid of war. We are not afraid of it. We are ready for it and we will win it, God willing. This is settled. Thus, the option of war seems to be delayed. What will they resort to? To two things. The first will lead to the other. The first is the sanctions. Today, Iran is the in the axis of resistance. It is the base of the fundamental forces. Iran stood by the Iraqi people in confronting Daesh. Daesh in Iraq was a Saudi-American project. Iran supported Syria in all of its confrontations with the Takfiri groups that were fighting under the shadow of the Saudi-American project. Iran stood by Lebanon before, during and after the July war. Iran stood by Palestine and Gaza. It is still supporting it. Iran’s stance over the events in Yemen is clear. So let us target Iran. We cannot wage a war against Iran. So, let us resort to sanctions hoping that the people will stress out, the currency will collapse and things will head towards a hard and difficult economic and social situation. Let us provoke turmoil inside Iran and push the Iranian people to overthrow the government. We will present ourselves as saviors. If we pressure Iran and blockade it, the entire axis will weaken. Everyone who depends on Iran and it supports will weaken. We include Hezbollah in the sanctions list alongside Iran. We can include Syrian and Iraqi officials on the terror list, so we can blockade them financially, economically, etc. By doing so, they will weaken and back down, and their determination will wane. The other thing is we can push for internal turmoil in Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and other places.

I would like to Lebanon between brackets because I will return to it in when I talk about the internal situation. Not all those who write on social media sites or appear in the media and demand that Hezbollah work on the economic, developmental, financial and services issues have sincere and true intentions. There are people with different intentions. There are people who are trying to hold you responsible for a situation which you are not responsible of just to cause turmoil in our environment and within our society. Thus, Trump, the “Israelis” and those who are with only have the sanctions as their remaining bet. What the media is preparing regarding this bet is huge. The picture that is being presented is unrealistic. On August 14, on the anniversary of the victory, it is my duty to clarify this matter to those who are listening and to the viewers wherever they are. Iran, which is being economically sanctioned by Trump, will never sink into turmoil. And the government will not fall. I tell you from a position of someone who has knowledge and accurate information. I tell those who are building dreams, strategies and projects on this are disillusioned. This is an illusion. This is imagination and has nothing to do with reality. I want to remind you. In 1979 when the Islamic revolution under the leadership of Imam Khomeini won, the Western and arrogant world said this government will fall in 6 months. Despite the sanctions and the global siege, it hung on for six months. They said it would fall in a year. Yet, it stood its ground. Then they said it would fall in two year. Yet, it still stood its ground. Then they waged an eight-year war on it. The whole world, except for some countries, including Syria and others, supported Saddam Hussein. The whole world, even our allies in Syria, that is the Soviet Union supported Saddam Hussein. Even China was with Saddam Hussein. The whole world was with Saddam Hussein. Iran fought bare-chested and unarmed for eight years. It fought with the faith and the will of its people. Iran has been facing sanctions since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Yes, he [Trump] is strengthening the sanctions, but they have been there since 1979 and Iran stayed. It will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the victory of its revolution despite the conspiracies of the world surrounding Iran. I tell to you, brothers and sisters – you who believe in the real position of the Islamic Republic of Iran within the equations of the region, its fate and its future – the Islamic Republic of Iran today is stronger than ever in our region. It is a primary force. They will not be able to do anything bad to its strength and presence. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a strong, stable, stable and well-established government that is protected by its people. Those who are hoping and disillusioned do not know the Iranian people and will not know them in forty years or within one hundred years. They do not know His Eminence the Leader. Neither do they know the officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran. They are still ignorant, stupid and fools. All their previous moves did not weaken Iran. It just became stronger. All the foolishness the US administrations and their regional tools committed against Iran increased Iran’s power both internally and abroad. This is a long research but its proofs are clear to you. I am not saying that the sanctions will not have an effect on us and to our axis in this region. Of course it will affect us. But it will not affect our will, determination, perseverance and our strength. Impose whatever sanctions you want. Today, despite what is being said about Hezbollah’s final situation and its effect, we have strength, infrastructure, human cadre and potential that will make overcome the difficulties, God willing.

In the light of all that I have presented and before discussing in a few words the Lebanese situation, I conclude with the lesson from all this – from what has past, still exists and what is coming. What I want to say on August 14, 2018 – 12 years after the July 2006 war – O honorable, most generous and the noblest people; O people of the resistance and supporters of the resistance, we were strong and we have become stronger. There is no one who can convince us that we are weak. Let no one imagine that our spirit, determination, will and strategy can be affected if we entered a small crisis here or a problem there or someone wrote a few trivialities about us. America that has failed over and over again in its projects and plan – I tell you today – is incapable of waging wars that it used in the past. “Israel” is incapable of waging wars that it used in the past. With the victory in Iraq, and the approaching victory in Syria – its final days, weeks and months, the legendary steadfastness in Yemen in addition to all the changes as well as the firmness of the leadership and the Iranian people towards the situation and principles, we are stronger today than ever. We are able to create more victories and transformations with God Almighty’s help. Regarding the Lebanese issue, I will talk about it in a few words because, God willing, I will speak more about the internal issue in Hermel. I have already divided like so.

First, regarding the issue of the government. You know that weeks have passed. We hope that the dialogue will lead to the formation of the government. We insist on dialogue, on the political leaders’ continuity. We stress that we want to avoid taking to the street. We emphasize on the great keenness for security and safety in Lebanon. They are, today, the most precious things we have in Lebanon. Look at the surrounding, at the whole world. This country is safe, secure and peaceful from a security point of view. We have a lot of problems, but we are blessed with security. It is said that there are two unknown blessings: health and safety. We have a problem with health. But today safety is a great blessing. And we must all take care of it. Therefore, leave taking to the street aside and head to a serious dialogue. People should continue their dialogue until we reach a result.

Regarding this point, in the past I said if there is anyone betting – if there is really anyone outside or inside Lebanon – that regional variables will affect the formation of the government, they are confused. Our axis is the one winning in the region now. Since the beginning we have been modest. We are still modest. If there is anyone who is waiting for another axis to win, let him wait. They won’t get any results. But if the waiting and these bets turned out to be true, then we will review our demands and modesty. As a victorious axis in the region, we have the right to have different demands and conditions. Thus delaying and waiting for regional changes is for whose benefit? I am not saying that there is external interference. But if there is someone inside delaying and waiting for regional changes, I tell them this will not serve your interest, not even in the formation of the government with the size, number or portfolio.

Based on what we heard today, I would also like to advice the political leaders in Lebanon who disagree with us regarding the situation in Syria not to commit themselves to positions they might be forced by circumstances, developments, interests and pressure to back down from. There is no need for them to make commitments. Let them wait a little bit and see where things are heading. Where is Syria heading? Where is the Nassib border is heading? Where are Syria’s border and the region heading? Where is Idlib heading? What about Turkey and the problem with America and the rapprochement with Iran and Russia? Let them wait a little bit and “hold their horses”. Let them not commit to anything and corner themselves. The region and Lebanon are not an isolated island. We cannot live isolated from what is happening in our region. This is the first point related to the topic of the government.

The second point – in the remaining minutes – is the issue of corruption and fighting it. In the past few weeks, there have been a talk or remarks. I would like to emphasize that this project was not an electoral speech. This is a serious project. We have formed a file. We are putting together a vision and a plan. We are gathering files and information. But its starting hour is when the government is formed, because even if we wanted to submit bills to the Cabinet today the country is still stuck. It is a question of whether or not we can legislate under a resigned government – a caretaker government. Holding us accountable for our commitments and promises starts when the government is formed. When there is a government capable of making decisions and a cabinet, at that time it there will be no debates and there can be legislations.

We still adhere to our commitments.

The second point in this file is that we will work through a vision. We have a goal, which is to reduce corruption or eliminate corruption and stop financial waste. This is the objective. We want to take the steps that serve this objective. We have an approach and a vision. We do not want to take revenge on anyone. We do not want to settle scores with anyone. We do not want to have problems with anyone. We want to achieve this goal, and thus work through a clear vision similar to what we did within the resistance. We have clear strategies and tactics that we might or might not disclose. We have agreed with our allies that we want to cooperate and we must study this big file together. This is a genuine national interest. We have said we launch a national battle. That is why no one should rush us and judge us. This is first. Second, if someone is assuming a particular method of combating corruption in his mind, he cannot impose it on us. The same we employed our visions, methods and tactics within the resistance, we will approach this file within a vision and method, of course in cooperation with our allies. Some might assume that there might be a problem with some one or some village and ask where is Hezbollah that declared it would fight corruption. If people trust us and trust our promise, they should let us work, keep our promise and cooperate with all the people who are faithful to this country to achieve this.

The third point with regards to the internal Lebanese issue which is related to the service and development files as well as the atmosphere in the country where a disagreement erupts over every detail. I want to give a remark on this file. This talk is not just for you brothers. It is for all the Lebanese people in all Lebanese areas and for all the people who are keen on development and services in Lebanon. Those who imagine that by resorting to political conflict or internal conflict will bring about services and development and solve the livelihood problems are confused. The country will be dragged to something else. Those who imagine cursing, accusations and breaking everything will bring about development are not developing. They are bringing about more enmities and problems and are destroying the country. If we wanted to develop the country, we need to cooperate. People need to communicate with each other and tolerate one another so that we can work on development and services.

Some people think in a way that does not lead to development. It only takes the country to the abyss. We do not want to take the country into the abyss. It is immoral, not patriotic, illegal and not brotherly. Regarding the matter of development, one should approach it as eating grapes. If you kill the janitor, the grapes in Lebanon will go with the janitor. We slaughter each other under the guise of eating grapes. That is why the matter needs a different approach. This is not contrary to pressure. People should pressure the officials and the political forces. It is not contrary to criticism. No one ought to say that Sayyed is taking advantage of the victory of August 14 to silence us. No. Anyone who wants to criticize can criticize. But when we criticize, we should objectively demand and criticize. We should present suggestions and ideas objectively. But we disagree on one subject. I will speak with transparency and clarity. There are many people who might get upset with my words tonight. The ship that sailed to Zahrani for example. There was a debate over it. There was a disagreement in opinion. But why would the people “want to have a go at each other” in this way? Why do we address each other in this way? Why do we hurt each other this way? Why do we fool each other this way? Will this bring electricity? Will this bring development? Or is it harming our environment, our society and our country? I am with criticism. I am with criticizing Hezbollah or others. You can demand. There is no problem. But there is an open space in the country, especially on the social networking sites and some media that is utilized in a way that does not spare sanctities and dignities, young or old. In the past, there used to be restraint in some newspapers, television channels and media during a dialogue with them. But today every person sitting at home has a means of communication called social networking sites. God knows what kind of electronic army is using these sites. It might be the “Israeli” electronic army or an electronic army of a certain Gulf state or America’s or the CIA’s. And they are taking advantage of us and we run after them. One Tweet on the social networking sites and the whole country is raging, one Tweet. We need to be rational, calm, and responsible. We need self-restraint. We should not be dragged into these campaigns.

In any case, regarding the development issue and in light of what happened in the South, an agreement was reached between us and our brothers in the leadership of the Amal Movement. This point was made out to be a dispute between Hezbollah and the Amal movement, although there was no disagreement between Hezbollah and Amal. There was only a disagreement on the point of view. In the end, we find a solution for things we disagree on. But social networking sites and the media took things to another place. We agreed that even in the detailed developmental files, we have to sit and cooperate and should not allow anyone to destroy this relationship.

Those who want development in Lebanon, should want cooperation between all the political forces in Lebanon. Allow me to speak a bit of regional discourse and address the people of the south, Dahiyeh and the Bekaa since Amal and Hezbollah represent a large proportion of those areas. Those who want development, want cooperation between Amal and Hezbollah. Those who want to conflict between Amal and Hezbollah do not want development, electricity, water, schools, a Baalbek-Hermel Development Council, or solutions to the livelihood problems. This will take us somewhere else. Let me be frank with you. We will not go there. Memorize this well. This speech is directed to all those using the social networking sites and all the stalkers abroad. I strongly mean what I say. We will not go to that place. The Amal Movement and Hezbollah took a historic decision to be together, continue together, sacrifice together and face problems together. In August 14, the positions of leaders, movements, parties and Lebanese areas were essential. But the stance that created victory and was the basis for the whole national position was the existential cohesion between Hezbollah and the Amal movement. Who can ignore or forget the central role of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri during that war and battle? Who can ignore this matter? Who can forget him? Today we are talking about the victory of the resistance on August 14 or the victory of the resistance axis in the region.

Thus, like what we have said to the politicians: “hold your horses”, I want to tell the people to be patient with us. Calm down. There are people who are out to get us and get the resistance’s home base and its supporters. They want us to fight over electricity and water. I am not saying water and electricity are not important. They are. Development is important. The livelihood situation is important. But the way to solve these issues is through cooperation, understanding and integration. The Loyalty to Resistance bloc and the Development and Liberation bloc should be hand in hand in the Parliament and our ministers should be united in the government. This is how development is done. Tension and strain lead nowhere.

This environment, God willing, which was a decisive element in the August 14 victory and will be in all future challenges in Lebanon and our region. With its unity, harmony, sympathy, brotherhood and cooperation, it will be a crucial element in resolving all upcoming battles.

Our pledge is to all our dear martyrs, leading them the commander of victory in this battle martyred leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh. I will not mention names because I have written a list today and it is very long. I fear I might forget to mention someone. On the day of victory, we renew our pledge, promise and loyalty to all righteous martyrs and first leaders, martyr Sayyed Abbass, Sheikh Ragheb, His Eminence Imam Musa Sadr and to those who have put their hopes on our jihad, path and steadfastness. After you and your blood there will be an era of victory.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations, Translated by website team

