Turkish-backed rebel commander defects to Syrian Army in Aleppo

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed rebel commander recently abandoned his division in the Jarabulus region of northern Aleppo to join the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
According to government activists, Ahmad Al-Darazi of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) abandonded his post in Jarabulus to join the Syrian Arab Army in Aleppo.
Prior to his defection, Al-Darazi led his Free Syrian Army unit to help capture the Afrin region from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).
Al-Darazi will now help the Syrian Arab Army in their upcoming battle against the Turkish-backed rebels in the Aleppo Governorate.
