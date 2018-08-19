Turkish-backed rebel commander defects to Syrian Army in Aleppo

2018-08-19

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – A Turkish-backed rebel commander recently abandoned his division in the Jarabulus region of northern Aleppo to join the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to government activists, Ahmad Al-Darazi of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) abandonded his post in Jarabulus to join the Syrian Arab Army in Aleppo.

Syrian opposition activists contrasted these claims and said that he had already defected to the Syrian Democratic Forces before joining the Syrian Army in Aleppo.

Prior to his defection, Al-Darazi led his Free Syrian Army unit to help capture the Afrin region from the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Al-Darazi will now help the Syrian Arab Army in their upcoming battle against the Turkish-backed rebels in the Aleppo Governorate.