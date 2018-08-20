Hezbollah manages the interior with the additive value rather than the surplus power حزب الله يدير الداخل بالقيمة المضافة لا بفائض القوة

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The regional aspect of the speech of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah focused on the certainty of the great impact of the transformations and results experienced by the war on Syria as the “Great July War” which tried to absorb the lessons of failure in July, but it led to bigger failure. It showed that the successive victories in the open war between the resistance and the occupation entity in 2000, the liberation, the war of July 2006, the completion of overthrowing the deterrence ability, the war of Syria, and the completion of overthrowing the regional role of the occupation entity are an expression of strategic disparity in the philosophy of power between a rising power that masters turning every surplus of power into an additive value and a major power that is collapsing and unable to turn its surplus power into an additive value. So every confrontation between the resistance and the occupation by proxy or directly is doomed to one end “the triumph of the spirit which gets with every victory more glow and the spirit which fades and collapses”.

It is clear that the title of the confrontation between the resistance and the occupation entity is to exaggerate, employ, and to use the surplus power. It is natural to ask a question about how does Hezbollah manage the Lebanese internal affairs, especially in terms of what we see as a source of power of Hezbollah by making its compass the confrontation of the occupation and putting its internal approaches within the standards of preventing the loss of this compass or the involvement in side battles that do not just exhaust some of its capacities and drive the attention and interests only, by also those achieve the objectives of the occupation entity in falling in the traps of strife, which form soft wars waged against the resistance and its project. And because some people fear that such of this administration would enable the western and Arab project which supports the occupation entity to have more cards of power and because some consider it an illegitimate concession by the resistance and its leading party, so we call you to observe the diagram of Hezbollah’s position in the interior, during the years which followed the issuance of the resolution 1559 which aimed at eliminating the resistance and showing the parliamentary sizes, the presidential positions, and their position towards the project of the resistance in order to conclude that the resistance and its leading party’s administration of the internal affairs tries to weaken the hegemony project and the projects of subordination. It succeeds in creating internal balances that can be stable and cause imbalance.

Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gave an important part of his last speech to approach some of the Lebanese internal affairs; it is an opportunity to discuss that issue which is expressed by those who concerned with the resistance project from the position of responsibility. It is clear that Hezbollah does not ignore the Lebanese interior but it works on it by making use of the additive value rather than employing the surplus power. It had never made use of its victories achieved by the surplus power as source to modify its own ceilings of the sectarian or factional quotas in the formation of power and its institutions, rather it tried to turn the surplus power into an additive value, so this granted it a higher rank among the allies and a greater prestige among the external enemies and the internal opponents. Hezbollah translated this additive value within a title that summarizes many of its goals, aspirations, and its view for the interior. This was clear in its suggesting of the guaranteeing third that followed by sticking to the nomination of the General Michael Aoun for the presidency of the Republic, the suggestion of the relativity as a basis for the election law, the call for a government that reflects the results of the parliamentary elections according to a clear criterion, and the abstention from making use of a parliamentary majority for nominating a prime minister from this majority, as well as the sticking to the wide partnership with opponents but within new standards and the abstention from the calls for collision with Amal Movement. It is the call described by Al Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as suspicious, stressing that the involvement in the collision is an achievement of the project of hitting the resistance.

As Hezbollah accumulated victories that turned it during three decades from a source of concern to a source of confidence in the relationship between Syria and Iran, it does the same internally among the allies. Now the relationship between Amal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement paves the way for a practical formation of a front of parliamentary majority that supports the President of the Republic led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Under its ceiling there is a dialogue, disagreement, managing of disputes, a positive accumulation of more victories of the surplus of power in Syria and the region, and the falling of bets and illusions anticipated by some of opponents and feared by some allies. The accumulation of victories and the falling of illusions and bets have a magic effect in escalating the level of the additive value of Hezbollah among the allies and against the opponents, this leads to something similar to the arrival of the General Aoun to presidency, where the opponents voted internally and externally to prevent his arrival to presidency and he was opposed by allies and friends, but then they facilitated his election as a president.

Hezbollah does not despise of the interior, and it does not ignore the threats of turning Lebanon into a back front to eliminate the resistance. Hezbollah is aware of the position of power in the lives of people who support the resistance and who made its victories through the surplus power of their blood; but it makes use of the accumulation of the additive value for the turning of Lebanon from a political attrition of the resistance to the state of the political majority to support the resistance project, towards the state that protects the resistance and takes care of people as an indispensable goal.

Many thanks to the friend the collogue Mr. humaidi Al-Abdullah who raised some points related to the content of this article in his article which talked about my book “ Hezbollah- The Philosophy of Power” in Al-Binaa newspaper a few days ago.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أغسطس 17, 2018

– جاء خطاب النصر للأمين العام لحزب الله السيد حسن نصرالله في شقه الإقليمي، معززاً لليقين بالأثر الكبير للتحوّلات والنتائج التي حملتها الحرب على سورية، بصفتها «حرب تموز الكبرى» التي حاولت استيعاب دروس الفشل في تموز فجاءت بالفشل الأكبر، ليقول إن الانتصارات المتتابعة بين حلقات الحرب المفتوحة بين المقاومة وكيان الاحتلال من عام 2000 وإنجاز التحرير إلى حرب تموز 2006 وإنجاز إسقاط قدرة الردع، إلى الحرب في سورية وإنجاز إسقاط الدور الإقليمي لكيان الاحتلال، هي تعبير عن تفاوت استراتيجي في فلسفة القوة بين قوة فتية صاعدة تتقن تحويل كل فائض للقوة إلى قوة مضافة، وبالمقابل قوة عظمى في طور الأفول سدّت بوجهها مصارف تحويل فائض قوتها قيمة مضافة. فصارت كل مواجهة بين المقاومة والاحتلال بالأصالة أو بالوكالة محكومة بنهاية واحدة، هي انتصار الروح التي تكسب من كل نصر المزيد من التوهج والروح التي تذبل وتذبل حد التلاشي والشحوب.

– الثابت أنّ عنوان المواجهة التي تخوضها المقاومة مع كيان الاحتلال ميدانها تعظيم وتوظيف وبرمجة فائض القوة. والطبيعي أن يطرح هذا سؤالاً حول كيفية إدارة حزب الله لملفات الداخل اللبناني، خصوصاً لجهة ما نراه مصدر قوة لحزب الله في جعل بوصلته مواجهة الاحتلال وإخضاع مقارباته الداخلية لمعايير عدم إضاعة هذه البوصلة، والامتناع عن المشاغبة عليها بمعارك جانبية لا تكتفي باستنزاف بعض المقدرات وحرف الانتباه والاهتمامات، بل غالباً ما تحقق أهداف كيان الاحتلال في الوقوع بفخاخ الفتن التي تشكل حروباً ناعمة يخوضها ضد المقاومة ومشروعها ويتقن فنون خوضها، ولأن البعض يخشى من أن يكون مترتّب هذا النوع من الإدارة تمكيناً للمشروع الغربي والعربي المساند لكيان الاحتلال من الإمساك بالمزيد من أوراق القوة، ويصفه بعضهم بالتنازل غير المشروع من جانب المقاومة وحزبها القيادي، ندعو لقراءة الخط البياني لموقع ومكانة حزب الله في الداخل، خلال السنوات التي أعقبت صدور القرار 1559، الهادف لتصفية المقاومة. وتبين الأحجام النيابية والمواقع الرئاسية، وموقعها من مشروع المقاومة، للاستنتاج بأن إدارة المقاومة وحزبها القيادي لملفات الداخل تشتغل على إضعاف مشروع الهيمنة ومشاريع الاستلحاق والاستتباع، وتنجح بخلق موازين داخلية يرتفع منسوب قدرتها على التوازن ثم الكبح ثم الإخلال بالتوازن.

– في الخطاب الأخير منح السيد نصرالله حيزاً هاماً لمقاربة بعض شؤون الداخل اللبناني. وهذه فرصة لمناقشة هذا القلق الذي يُبديه بعض المعنيين بمشروع المقاومة من موقع الحرص والمسؤولية. فالواضح أن حزب الله لا يتجاهل الداخل اللبناني بل يشتغل على هذا الداخل بالاستثمار على القيمة المضافة، وليس بتوظيف فائض القوة. وهو لم يقم مرة بجعل أحد انتصاراته التي تحققت بفعل فائض القوة مصدراً لتعديل سقوفه الخاصة بالحصص الطائفية أو الفئوية في تركيبة السلطة ومؤسساتها، بل دأب على تحويل فائض القوة قيمة مضافة تصنعها الانتصارات فتمنحه مكانة أعلى بين الحلفاء ومهابة أكبر بعيون الأعداء الخارجيين والخصوم الداخليين، ويترجم هذه القيمة المضافة بعنوان يختصر الكثير من أهدافه وتطلعاته ونظرته لما يريد في الداخل. وهكذا كان طرح الثلث الضامن، وبعده التمسك بترشيح العماد ميشال عون لرئاسة الجمهورية، وطرح النسبية كأساس لقانون الانتخاب، وصولاً للدعوة لحكومة تعكس نتائج الانتخابات النيابية وفقاً لمعيار واضح. وضمن هذا الامتناع عن استثمار وجود أغلبية نيابية لتسمية رئيس حكومة من ضمن هذه الأغلبية وتمسكه بالشراكة الواسعة مع الخصوم لكن بمقاييس ومعايير جديدة، كما الامتناع عن الإصغاء لدعوات التصادم مع حركة أمل. وهي الدعوة التي وصفها السيد نصرالله بالمشبوهة، مشدداً على اعتبار التورط في الصدام تحقيقاً لمشروع ضرب المقاومة.

– كما راكم حزب الله من الانتصارت في مشروع المقاومة ما سمح بتحوّله خلال ثلاثة عقود من مصدر قلق في العلاقة بين سورية وإيران، إلى جسر ثقة بينهما، يراكم في الداخل بين الحلفاء ما يعادل ذلك، وها هي العلاقة بين حركة أمل والتيار الوطني الحر تفتح الباب لتشكل عملي لجبهة أغلبية نيابية تساند رئيس الجمهورية، ولكن يقودها رئيس المجلس النيابي، وتحت سقفها حوار وخلاف وإدارة للخلاف، وتراكم إيجابي هادئ لمزيد من انتصارات فائض القوة في سورية والمنطقة، وسقوط للرهانات والأوهام التي يعيشها وينتظرها البعض من الخصوم ويخشاها ويسعى للتهيؤ لها بعض آخر من الحلفاء، ويكون لتراكم الانتصارات وسقوط الأوهام والرهانات فعل سحري في تصعيد منسوب القيمة المضافة التي تمنح كلمة الحزب بين الحلفاء وبوجه الخصوم ما يجعل نفاذها شبيهاً بما جرى مع الفوز بإيصال العماد عون لرئاسة الجمهورية، الذي وضع الأعداء أكثر من فيتو داخلي وخارجي لمنع وصوله، وعارضه حلفاء وأصدقاء، لكنهم عادوا وساروا جميعاً برضاهم في انتخابه أو تسهيل انتخابه رئيساً.

– لا يستهتر حزب الله بالداخل ولا يتجاهل مخاطر تحول لبنان جبهة خلفية لطعن المقاومة، بل هو شديد الانتباه لهذا الخطر، شديد الانتباه أيضاً لموقع السلطة في حياة الناس الذين تغرف المقاومة من بحر تأييدهم وتصنع انتصاراتها بفائض قوة اصله دماء شهدائهم، لكنه يستثمر على تراكم القيمة المضافة بما يظهره الخط البياني الصاعد لتحول لبنان بهدوء لكن بثبات، من موقع استنزاف سياسي للمقاومة، إلى دولة الغلبة السياسية فيها لمساندي مشروع المقاومة، وصولاً للدولة التي تحمي المقاومة وتحضنها وتحمي الشعب وترعاه، كهدف لا تنازل عنه.

– ا لشكر للصديق الزميل الأستاذ حميدي العبدالله الذي أثار للنقاش بعضاً من النقاط المتصلة بمضمون هذا المقال في مقالته في البناء ، قبل أيام التي تناولت كتابي «حزب الله – فلسفة القوة».

