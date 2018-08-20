israeli (apartheid state) navy opens fire at Gaza flotilla

Posted on by michaellee2009

Israeli navy opens fire at Gaza flotilla

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli naval forces opened fire at dozens of Gaza flotilla boats that set sail on Saturday from the besieged Gaza Strip port in attempt to break the maritime blockade imposed by Israel.

According to local sources, Israeli naval forces opened fire a while after five boats of the Gaza flotilla set sail towards the northern borders of Gaza to break the nearly 12-year siege.Sources mentioned that the Gaza flotilla consisted of 40 boats, with patients and students on board, carrying Palestinian flags and signs demanding the lift of the siege on Gaza.The Gaza flotilla was forced to sail back to the Gaza port after shots were fired.No injuries were reported during the incident.The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza announced the launch of the demonstration by the Gaza flotilla in multiple letters to the international community.The International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza said the demonstration reflected the demands of the Palestinian people to lift the siege completely.

