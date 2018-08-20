USS Liberty Survivor Talks to Consortium News Radio After Release From israeli (apartheid state) Jail

Posted on by michaellee2009

USS Liberty Survivor Talks to Consortium News Radio After Release From Israeli Jail

Joe Lauria

Consortium News Editor-in-Chief Joe Lauria talks with Joe Meadors, a former Navy signalman and survivor of the 1967 USS Liberty incident, about his recent arrest by the Israeli military for being on board a fishing boat trying to break the illegal blockade of Gaza.

Read more: Flotilla Passengers Released by Israel; Many Battered and Bruised; USS Liberty Survivor Held For Days

On Consortium News Radio this week:

A USS Liberty survivor who was arrested by Israel this month trying to break the Gaza blockade joins Episode 2 of Consortium News Radio.

Joe Meadors was a signalman on the USS Liberty surveillance ship on June 8, 1967 when Israel attacked, killing 34 U.S. sailors and injuring 173 more. This month Meadors was arrested by Israeli soldiers onboard a boat taking part in a flotilla to break the Gaza blockade. Meadors tells Consortium News Radio in this episode how he first became sympathetic to the Palestinians while growing up in Saudi Arabia; how he was told by his superiors not to discuss what happened on the Liberty; why he broke his silence 12 years later; who he thought was attacking the Liberty; why the U.S. covered it up; what he believes was Israel’s motive in trying to sink his ship; what it was like in Israeli custody this month and much more.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Apartheid, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, This is Zionism |