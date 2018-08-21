“Palestine’s” Brotherhood Chief Leader: ‘On Our way’ to Ending ‘Israel’ Blockade For ‘Economic Peace’

August 21, 2018

Head of the politburo of Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh

The head of Palestine’s Hamas politburo Ismail Haniya said Tuesday that an end to Israel’s more than decade-long blockade of Gaza was “around the corner”, as talk of a possible truce deal intensifies.

Indirect negotiations between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and ‘Israel’ brokered by Egyptian and UN officials have reportedly included discussion on easing the blockade, but by no means a complete lifting of it.

AFP

