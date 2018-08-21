“Palestine’s” Brotherhood Chief Leader: ‘On Our way’ to Ending ‘Israel’ Blockade For ‘Economic Peace’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Palestine’s Hamas Chief Leader: ‘On Our way’ to Ending ‘Israel’ Blockade

August 21, 2018

The head of Palestine’s Hamas politburo Ismail Haniya said Tuesday that an end to Israel’s more than decade-long blockade of Gaza was “around the corner”, as talk of a possible truce deal intensifies.

Indirect negotiations between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and ‘Israel’ brokered by Egyptian and UN officials have reportedly included discussion on easing the blockade, but by no means a complete lifting of it.

Source: AFP

