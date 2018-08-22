Media shouts about Assad’s assault on ‘peaceful’ Idlib, fails to mention it’s under jihadist control
The Syrian army is gearing up for an offensive on the last major rebel stronghold – Idlib. Ahead of the campaign, the Western media has been doubling down on its narrative against Damascus, with some saying that Assad forces are certain to inflict heavy civilian casualties.
The same outlets, though, fail to mention the enclave is under control of jihadi groups accused of war crimes.
Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |
