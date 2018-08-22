Posted on by michaellee2009

Media shouts about Assad’s assault on ‘peaceful’ Idlib, fails to mention it’s under jihadist control

The Syrian army is gearing up for an offensive on the last major rebel stronghold – Idlib. Ahead of the campaign, the Western media has been doubling down on its narrative against Damascus, with some saying that Assad forces are certain to inflict heavy civilian casualties.

The same outlets, though, fail to mention the enclave is under control of jihadi groups accused of war crimes.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |