Media shouts about Assad’s assault on ‘peaceful’ Idlib, fails to mention it’s under jihadist control

Posted on August 22, 2018 by michaellee2009

Media shouts about Assad’s assault on ‘peaceful’ Idlib, fails to mention it’s under jihadist control

The Syrian army is gearing up for an offensive on the last major rebel stronghold – Idlib. Ahead of the campaign, the Western media has been doubling down on its narrative against Damascus, with some saying that Assad forces are certain to inflict heavy civilian casualties.

The same outlets, though, fail to mention the enclave is under control of jihadi groups accused of war crimes.

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, ISIL, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: