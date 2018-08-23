State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia’s S-400

Posted on August 23, 2018 by indigoblue76

US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert

August 23, 2018

US State Department doesn’t rule out that a purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems may cause sanctions on any country around the world.

US State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert said during briefing that Washington was against a possible purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by its allies around the world.

Previously, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the sale of the S-400s to Ankara, causing a backlash from the US that threatened to impose sanctions against if Turkey proceeded with the agreement.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Deep State, Russia, sanctions, Turkey, US Foreign Policy, USA |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: