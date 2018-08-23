State Dept Warns of Possible Sanctions on Any Country Purchasing Russia’s S-400

Posted on by indigoblue76

August 23, 2018

US State Department doesn’t rule out that a purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems may cause sanctions on any country around the world.

US State Department’s spokesperson Heather Nauert said during briefing that Washington was against a possible purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems by its allies around the world.

Previously, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement on the sale of the S-400s to Ankara, causing a backlash from the US that threatened to impose sanctions against if Turkey proceeded with the agreement.

