BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army continued their trolling campaign in the Idlib Governorate, Friday, as their Tiger Forces released another spy video from behind enemy lines.

The official media wing for the Tiger Forces released footage from the jihadist stronghold of Sarmada this week, as one of their spies roamed around the town without being caught by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham or the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Sarmada is an imperative town that is located near the large Turkish city of Reyhanli in the Hatay Province.

As shown in the video below, the Tiger Forces spy roams around Sarmada undetected by the jihadist rebels who control this strategic town: