WHO IS EVA BARTLETT? A PARTIAL BIO BY A NON-WIKIPEDIA SITE AND WITHOUT #PHILIPCROSS EDITS (THANK YOU!)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Good (far better than Wikipedia, of Philip Cross mal-edits) entry on me here. I’ll add a few corrections/clarifications, in [brackets].

*

“Eva Bartlett (born 14 June 1977) is an independent Canadian-American​ writer​, journalist​ and human rights activist​ from Ontario​ who covers the Middle East​ region, particularly Palestine​ and Syria​.​ She has a weblog​ called InGaza and has made numerous visits to Syria and Palestine since 2008, including to the Gaza Strip

[ADDITION: I lived a cumulative 3 years in Gaza, from Nov 2008 to March 2013, and 8 months in the west bank as an activist with the ISM. More on that here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/about-me/]​.

Since 2014, Bartlett has also written about the Gaza Strip​.

[Since 2008]

Early life and education

Bartlett has dual nationality, being born in Michigan​ but raised in Canada

[Dawson Creek, Winnipeg, Fergus].

Between 1991 and 1996 Bartlett studied a the Centre Wellington District High School​ in Fergus, Ontario ​and was awarded an Honours grade 13 (OAC), Ontario Scholar

[I was also a bench warmer on the basketball team :p Good shot, lousy at dribbling].

Between 1997 and 2002 she attended Mount Allison University​, New Brunswick​, Canada earning a 1st Class Honours with Distinction with Honours in Music​ and a Minor in French.

[Classical piano, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Beethoven and Bach among my favourites].

Between 1999 and 2000 Bartlett spent a year as an exchange student at the Université Marc Bloch​ in Strasbourg​, France​ and was awarded a French language immersion diploma​.

[Excellent opportunity for travel in Europe. Also landed me an unpaid summer job in Tunisia in 2011, for my then French speaking skills: a “house manager” for my archaeology prof, which entailed driving teams to dig site, walking to markets and doing the food shopping, helping w meal prep. Dream job.]

Career

[I really wouldn’t call what I do a “career”. It’s a compulsion, “career” be damned. That said, scary accuracy. Yep, I worked many jobs during Uni, also took student loans and had a music scholarship. Still graduated with a 20K+ debt, which I paid off when teaching English in South Korea.]

Between September 1998 and May 2001 Bartlett worked as a student librarian​ in the music library of Mount Allison University providing customer service​, information assistance and resource maintenance. She also worked during this period as a caterer at the home of the University president​, planning & cooking​ for social functions.

[Best job ever. Many leftovers to take home.]

Between May and July 2001 she worked as a French interpreter​ and House Manager for Professor Van der Leest in his archaeology​ department in Carthage​, Tunisia​. She also worked as a research aide to Professor Edwards in the French Department transcribing French texts.

[How I taught myself to type 🙂 ]

Between October and December 2002 she worked at Finer English in Kassel​, Germany​ as an English Language instructor, tutoring advanced adult businessmen and women. [Great job, really enjoyed it but felt I’d failed at first attempt before this in South Korea, so I went back to challenge my culture shock, and loved it there.]

From June 2003 until January 2004 Bartlett worked at Daewoo​ Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd on Geoje Island​ in South Korea​, teaching English to adult employees where she created her own material to accompany a textbook. From September 2004 until June 2005 Bartlett worked at TBM-SISA, English Language ​and TOEIC preparation academy in Busan​, South Korea as an English Language Instructor, teaching grammar​ and conversational English to various ages of students.

[Walked to work and saved the gas allowance each teacher was given to instead explore Korea’s south on weekends, driving and hiking.]

[*Some photos, most are not digital and archived in albums. https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipOKdp4I3Nn2mLprgG3P6LDaDY5hwlMnfXX5F9CN]

[*Some of my other travels, such a wonder: https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969?source=pwa]

Volunteer Activities

Between August and December 1996 Bartlett worked and travelled independently in Ireland​, including the Aran Islands​, volunteering on organic farms​ around the country.

[First independent travel foray.]

Between February 2004 and April 2004 Bartlettt worked as a Willing Worker on Organic Farms (WWOOF) during her travels in northern Thailand​, tending plants and vegetables, as well as painting and building adobe​ constructions. [Some photos: https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipPx8DqLQ9kd3Tapf5W06qxMtc0SOPwesLW6IcQo]

She joined a Buddhist commune, helping to construct a mud-brick school in central Thailand.

[No, I didn’t “join”, I spent enjoyable some time there volunteering.]

From July until December 2005 she was an independent, volunteer English teacher during travels in India​. From May 2007 she has been a volunteer editor of the Zahel Youth Exchange Program in the Public Relations Departmetn of An-Najah National University​ in Nablus​, Palestine​. [Yes, I was an editor for a period, doing whatever I could to help out. Bless those people in Nablus, and all of occupied Palestine.]

[What should be included in the Volunteer section is 8 months in the occupied West Bank volunteering with the ISM, documenting some of the daily horrors and crimes Israeli soldiers and colonists inflict on Palestinians:

https://opt2007.wordpress.com/category/my-entries-from-occupied-palestine-apr-dec-2007/

*Just some photos:

https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipNQ1f961-oxOtc43xLvyvtgOzMLZH_WTG0pSXmz

And also my years volunteering with the ISM in Gaza, documenting Israeli war crimes, the brutal Israeli siege on Gaza, Israeli soldiers maiming Palestinian farmers and fishers, and more:

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/category/farming-under-fire/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/category/fishing-under-fire/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/category/zionists-wars-on-gaza/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/category/water-and-sanitation/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/category/manufactured-poverty-gaza/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/11/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/12/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/03/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/04/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/05/

…More in drop-down archives on right hand side of blog.

Journalism

Bartlett documented the 2008-2009 and 2012 Israeli attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances​ and reporting from hospitals​.

[See:

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/12/28/widespread-attacks-on-gaza-leave-at-least-227-dead-hundreds-seriously-injured/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/12/28/shifa-icu-a-glimpse-of-hospital-critical-injuries/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2008/12/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/01/day-6-israeli-war-on-gaza-endless-drones-endless-bombings/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/02/why-we-are-staying/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/03/what-the-medics-see-do-and-are-subjected-to-uncensored/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/04/they-know-no-limits-now-a-new-nakba/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/04/panicked-residents-unable-to-flee/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/04/medic-murdered-by-targeted-israeli-shelling/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/05/israeli-army-kills-palestinian-medic-with-dart-bomb/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/05/gaza-walks-shells-of-buildings-rubble-filled-streets/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/05/death-fills-the-air-the-streets-in-gaza-updates-from-gazas-north/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/06/bombing-the-news-building-i-was-in/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/08/no-room-for-the-dead-no-room-for-the-living/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/10/they-will-not-finish-until-the-martyrs-reach-1000-gaza-nurse/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/11/injured-denied-access-israeli-soldiers-shoot-woman-in-stomach-and-keep-elderly-hostages/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/12/israeli-sniper-targets-uniformed-medics-what-i-witnessed-in-gaza/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/13/day-18-of-israeli-war-on-gaza-surreality/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/14/immense-grief-updates-from-runs-with-medics/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/15/7-minutes-before-the-2nd-bombing/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/16/another-funeral-bombed/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/16/documenting-israels-use-of-white-phosphorous-and-widespread-destruction/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/16/long-burning-fires-white-phosphorous-on-sheikh-rajleen/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/17/white-phosphorous-mutilated-and-murdered-family-members/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/17/burning-al-quds-one-of-gazas-remaining-functional-hospitals-destroyed-in-israels-war-on-gaza/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/20/a-few-short-updates-continued-israeli-shelling-f-16s-and-drones-after-the-ceasefire/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/01/24/its-a-ceasefirejust-not-on-the-beach-not-in-your-home/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/02/all-weve-got-left-of-him/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/04/next-time-it-will-hurt-more-israeli-threat-against-surviving-family-members-of-white-phosphorous-attack/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/07/ezbet-abed-rabbo-they-make-like-art-here/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/14/while-eating-chips-and-chocolate-israeli-soldiers-murder-2-and-7-year-old/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2009/02/24/they-killed-me-three-times/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2012/11/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2012/12/%5D

Since April 2014, Bartlett has visited, made videos​ and taken interviews in various areas of Syria​ following their liberation, including Aleppo​, Homs​, Madaya, and Damascus​.

[See:

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/07/08/liberated-homs-residents-challenge-notion-of-revolution/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2015/03/05/devastation-and-inspiration-recalling-liberated-maloula/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2016/10/20/overcoming-savagery-and-treachery-maaloulas-heroic-defenders-fight-for-the-future/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/mintpress-meets-father-iconic-aleppo-boy-says-media-lied-son/228722/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/syria-war-diary-what-life-is-like-under-moderate-rebel-rule/231201/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/order-returns-to-western-syria-civilians-recount-horrors-rebel-rule/232380/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2017/10/08/syria-war-diary-order-returns-to-western-cities-civilians-recount-horrors-of-rebel-rule/

-men from Madaya speak on terrorists hoarding food, starving civilians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-Ktf7UkHx8

-Madaya Bomb Factory

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xl54mHshbs

-Madaya prison and torture room

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXW2Dkk_1Bg

-Wounded Buqayn employee, Madaya

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikgV0O9i36g

…More here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCDWiSkeu-CK2oklDt7YgyA

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/syria-my-published-articles-from-and-on-syria-2014-2017/]

Bartlett has also given talks on topics of Imperialism​ and North Korea​.

[Imperialism on Trial videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR5hjJzyN1Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpMK7FK1yCM&list=PLqtiZC-4QZC2fxRv0-Vo2mxmTrvVRwp2H&index=1]

[North Korea, DPRK videos and article:

https://www.mintpressnews.com/north-korea-neither-trump-nor-western-media-wants-world-see/233355/

https://www.mintpressnews.com/north-korea-neither-trump-nor-western-media-wants-world-see/233355/]

She has been interviewed widely by George Galloway​, RT News, 21st Century Wire​, etc.

[https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/05/14/report-back-on-douma-and-other-eastern-ghouta-areas-also-on-aleppo-and-daraa-interview-on-21st-century-wire/

https://21stcenturywire.com/2016/09/04/episode-151-sunday-wire-war-by-ngo-with-guests-dady-chery-eva-bartlett-vanessa-beeley/

https://21stcenturywire.com/2016/07/24/episode-145-sunday-wire-live-from-glastonbury-with-guests-eva-bartlett-chris-pothecary-basil-valentine/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/02/06/talking-syria-media-lies-on-sputnik-orbiting-the-world/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/my-interviews-on-syria/

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/interviews-and-talks-on-palestine/]

On 9 December 2016, Bartlett gave a press conference as part of the Permanent Mission of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations.

[Correction: I asked to hold a press conference as the US Peace Council had done in summer 2016. See: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/20/a-personal-reply-to-the-fact-challenged-smears-of-terrorist-whitewashing-channel-4-snopes-and-la-presse/]

A clip of the video went viral and was viewed over 3,000,000 times.

[Correction: One of the first clips, Scoop Whoop, has over 13 million views.

https://www.facebook.com/ScoopWhoopUnscripted/videos/580686822128516/?hc_ref=ARRe1CBSXTTCoKcrBaSjQVSc-DPo0BeVbXxWw6esxMsUTm5bRLjbS7J3Y5sGCzOZf_8]

In March 2017, Mexico City​, Bartlett was granted the “International Journalism Award for International Reporting” by the Mexican Press Club​. Co-recipients included John Pilger​ and political analyst Thierry Meyssan​, among others.

[https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.1495044577172198.1073741901.100000000104830&type=1&l=7a57272b5f]

Bartlett has been the victim of a smear campaign​ by various supporters of the White Helmets, which she thoroughly exposed and debunked​ in a YouTube​ interview.

[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Ah_tDPV1yc]

[https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/04/17/recent-interview-eva-bartlett-on-syria-smear-campaign/]

[Also written rebuttals:

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/20/a-personal-reply-to-the-fact-challenged-smears-of-terrorist-whitewashing-channel-4-snopes-and-la-presse/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/5624930]

Interests and achievments

Bartlett maintainted a four year music scholarship and Dean’s List at Mount Allison University. She is a certified scuba diver​, First Dan Black Belt in Tae kwan do​ and certified Grade 10 in classical piano​ by the Royal Conservatory of Music​. She has made years of independent travel around the world including many European, North African​ and Asian countries.

[More photos (but most non-digital and in photo albums) here:

https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipOKdp4I3Nn2mLprgG3P6LDaDY5hwlMnfXX5F9CN]

https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969?source=pwa]

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Activism, Eva Bartlett, Gaza, Imperialism, Journalism, Nazi Israel, North Korea, Syria | Tagged: White Helmets |