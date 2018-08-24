WHO IS EVA BARTLETT? A PARTIAL BIO BY A NON-WIKIPEDIA SITE AND WITHOUT #PHILIPCROSS EDITS (THANK YOU!)

Good (far better than Wikipedia, of Philip Cross mal-edits) entry on me here. I’ll add a few corrections/clarifications, in [brackets].
"Eva Bartlett (born 14 June 1977) is an independent Canadian-American writer, journalist and human rights activist from Ontario who covers the Middle East region, particularly Palestine and Syria. She has a weblog called InGaza and has made numerous visits to Syria and Palestine since 2008, including to the Gaza Strip
[ADDITION: I lived a cumulative 3 years in Gaza, from Nov 2008 to March 2013, and 8 months in the west bank as an activist with the ISM. More on that here: https://ingaza.wordpress.com/about-me/].
Since 2014, Bartlett has also written about the Gaza Strip.
[Since 2008]
Early life and education
Bartlett has dual nationality, being born in Michigan but raised in Canada
[Dawson Creek, Winnipeg, Fergus].
Between 1991 and 1996 Bartlett studied a the Centre Wellington District High School in Fergus, Ontario and was awarded an Honours grade 13 (OAC), Ontario Scholar
[I was also a bench warmer on the basketball team :p Good shot, lousy at dribbling].
Between 1997 and 2002 she attended Mount Allison University, New Brunswick, Canada earning a 1st Class Honours with Distinction with Honours in Music and a Minor in French.
[Classical piano, Rachmaninov, Brahms, Beethoven and Bach among my favourites].
Between 1999 and 2000 Bartlett spent a year as an exchange student at the Université Marc Bloch in Strasbourg, France and was awarded a French language immersion diploma.
[Excellent opportunity for travel in Europe. Also landed me an unpaid summer job in Tunisia in 2011, for my then French speaking skills: a “house manager” for my archaeology prof, which entailed driving teams to dig site, walking to markets and doing the food shopping, helping w meal prep. Dream job.]
Career
[I really wouldn’t call what I do a “career”. It’s a compulsion, “career” be damned. That said, scary accuracy. Yep, I worked many jobs during Uni, also took student loans and had a music scholarship. Still graduated with a 20K+ debt, which I paid off when teaching English in South Korea.]
Between September 1998 and May 2001 Bartlett worked as a student librarian in the music library of Mount Allison University providing customer service, information assistance and resource maintenance. She also worked during this period as a caterer at the home of the University president, planning & cooking for social functions.
[Best job ever. Many leftovers to take home.]
Between May and July 2001 she worked as a French interpreter and House Manager for Professor Van der Leest in his archaeology department in Carthage, Tunisia. She also worked as a research aide to Professor Edwards in the French Department transcribing French texts.
[How I taught myself to type 🙂 ]
Between October and December 2002 she worked at Finer English in Kassel, Germany as an English Language instructor, tutoring advanced adult businessmen and women. [Great job, really enjoyed it but felt I’d failed at first attempt before this in South Korea, so I went back to challenge my culture shock, and loved it there.]
From June 2003 until January 2004 Bartlett worked at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd on Geoje Island in South Korea, teaching English to adult employees where she created her own material to accompany a textbook. From September 2004 until June 2005 Bartlett worked at TBM-SISA, English Language and TOEIC preparation academy in Busan, South Korea as an English Language Instructor, teaching grammar and conversational English to various ages of students.
[Walked to work and saved the gas allowance each teacher was given to instead explore Korea’s south on weekends, driving and hiking.]
[*Some photos, most are not digital and archived in albums. https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipOKdp4I3Nn2mLprgG3P6LDaDY5hwlMnfXX5F9CN]
[*Some of my other travels, such a wonder: https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969?source=pwa]
Volunteer Activities
Between August and December 1996 Bartlett worked and travelled independently in Ireland, including the Aran Islands, volunteering on organic farms around the country.
[First independent travel foray.]
Between February 2004 and April 2004 Bartlettt worked as a Willing Worker on Organic Farms (WWOOF) during her travels in northern Thailand, tending plants and vegetables, as well as painting and building adobe constructions. [Some photos: https://get.google.com/albumarchive/106862188263818711969/album/AF1QipPx8DqLQ9kd3Tapf5W06qxMtc0SOPwesLW6IcQo]
She joined a Buddhist commune, helping to construct a mud-brick school in central Thailand.
[No, I didn’t “join”, I spent enjoyable some time there volunteering.]
From July until December 2005 she was an independent, volunteer English teacher during travels in India. From May 2007 she has been a volunteer editor of the Zahel Youth Exchange Program in the Public Relations Departmetn of An-Najah National University in Nablus, Palestine. [Yes, I was an editor for a period, doing whatever I could to help out. Bless those people in Nablus, and all of occupied Palestine.]
Journalism
Bartlett documented the 2008-2009 and 2012 Israeli attacks on Gaza while riding in ambulances and reporting from hospitals.
Since April 2014, Bartlett has visited, made videos and taken interviews in various areas of Syria following their liberation, including Aleppo, Homs, Madaya, and Damascus.
Bartlett has also given talks on topics of Imperialism and North Korea.
She has been interviewed widely by George Galloway, RT News, 21st Century Wire, etc.
On 9 December 2016, Bartlett gave a press conference as part of the Permanent Mission of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations.
A clip of the video went viral and was viewed over 3,000,000 times.
In March 2017, Mexico City, Bartlett was granted the "International Journalism Award for International Reporting" by the Mexican Press Club. Co-recipients included John Pilger and political analyst Thierry Meyssan, among others.
Bartlett has been the victim of a smear campaign by various supporters of the White Helmets, which she thoroughly exposed and debunked in a YouTube interview.
Interests and achievments
Bartlett maintainted a four year music scholarship and Dean's List at Mount Allison University. She is a certified scuba diver, First Dan Black Belt in Tae kwan do and certified Grade 10 in classical piano by the Royal Conservatory of Music. She has made years of independent travel around the world including many European, North African and Asian countries.
