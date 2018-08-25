Putin and the Syrian priority بوتين والأولوية السورية

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

At the end of the third year of the Russian position in the war on Syria, Russia tries to protect and to fortify the meaning and the outcomes of this position resulted from its decision of taking the first strategic initiative in the history even during the days of the Soviet Union to intervene militarily through its armed forces in a war outside its borders and in a traditional American working area, that is bordered by Atlantic Turkey, Israel, and the American presence. Moscow had already put its weight to prevent any American intervention in it two years ago, although the American fleets reached off the Syrian coast, during organized successive, high ceilinged American words about the future of Syria and the future of the Syrian President in particular, whom the Russian forces came to support. Therefore this grants the Russian military initiative a qualitative position in the strategic considerations, at least the readiness to impose a fait accompli by force on the opposite major country represented by America.

Many observers and analysts do not know the magnitude and the kind of considerations and alliances made by the Russian leadership before taking such a decision, and with the progress of this track. It is wrong to think that we are in front of an ordinary Russian file. It is the first strategic file on the table of the Russian President. The achievement of its desired results depends on drawing the position and the role wanted by the Russian President in the international game, in other words; the western and the Arab recognition of the legitimacy of the rule of the Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and lifting the sanctions on the Syrian country.

The political solution in Syria, the fighting of terrorism, the return of the refugees, and the reconstruction are important vocabularies in the context of the Russian movement for Syria, but they are preceded by other vocabularies that their advanced position in the Russian discourse on Syria needs accurate considerations like how to improve the international and the regional variables resulted from the repercussions of the position in Syria in order to serve the desired end. These variables are related to the Russian concept of settlement and the political solution; entitled; the legitimacy of the Syrian country, its sovereignty, and unity under the leadership of the President Bashar Al-Assad.

Those who think that there are Russian interests in the talks held by the Russian leaders about the international position without Syria or those who think that any search for Syria is governed by an understanding of the Russian interest without a legitimate rule of the President Bashar Al-Assad during these three years are doing wrong. Those who follow-up the international and the regional position about Syria will discover easily a standard to judge the Russian success and failure, entitled the degree of the change of positions towards the rule of the President Bashar Al-Assad and the recognition of being an undeniable stable fact. The pressing problems have been exaggerated in the world due to this denial and obstinacy, where the spread of terrorism and the problem of refugees are just some of its outcomes.

Some people consider the Russian decision of the military position in Syria simple; they do not consider it a strategic shift of high risk, knowing that its risk is the direct and the indirect confrontation with Washington. Those also ignore the worrying tracks of the Russian-Turkish relationship due to this step and later the Russian-Saudi relationship and the Russian-Israeli one. The most notable ignoring is the size of the strategic agreement between Russia and each one of Iran, Syria, and the resistance led by Hezbollah, especially the understanding that in this process no one is left alone until achieving the common victory and in a way that preserves every party that is exposed to pressures and temptations or intimidation that are enough to tempt it to leave the alliance.

In front of these dazzling Russian successes in reaching advanced stages of the planned track, which some of them will be shown through the Russian-Turkish-German- French summit, many people think that the Russian-Iranian relationship is exposed to bargaining, and that Russia is disturbed and confused due to the American sanctions which targeted it when Turkey was against it in Syria. Now it targets Europe and Turkey the two former allies of America in Syria. Everyone who is concerned with the international equations in Moscow confirms that the strategic decision of Washington of getting out of Syria has been resolved, and the alliance which was formed for the war on Syria has been dismantled, while the winning Russian card is the alliance which it led to support Syria. Therefore the smooth investment of the achieved victories does not mean to abandon this card rather to protect it to gain more allies through the power of credibility shown by Russia in the Syrian war and in its alliance with Iran where it showed that it does not leave its allies. The summit which ended a few days ago about the Caspian Sea under Russian-Iranian leadership is still fresh, and the emergence of Turkish and Pakistani changes which were historic dream of Russia are achieved. Thus the Pakistani-Iranian-Turkish line that links Russia with China in the warm waters and which was dreamt by the Caesar Nicholas II two centuries ago became true, after the alliance which was made by Washington between Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, and Baghdad half a century ago was the alliance that confronted the Russian movement during the days of the Soviet Union.

If it is true that the world changes from Syria as the Russian President Vladimir Putin said few years ago, then it is true too that Russia with Putin decided to play the leading role in changing the world from the Syrian gate, and now it is reaping the fruits of its sucess.

– خلال ثلاث سنوات تقارب من نهايتها على التموضع الروسي في الحرب على سورية، تعيش روسيا مكانة خاصة لحماية وتحصين معاني ونتائج هذا التموضع الناتج عن اتخاذ روسيا قرار المبادرة الاستراتيجية الأولى من نوعها في تاريخها، بما في ذلك أيام الاتحاد السوفياتي، بالتدخل عسكرياً بقواتها المسلحة في حرب خارج حدودها، وفي منطقة عمل أميركية تقليدية، تحدّها تركيا الأطلسية من جهة و«إسرائيل» من جهة ثانية، والوجود الأميركي من جهة ثالثة، وقد سبق لموسكو أن رمت بثقلها لمنع تدخل عسكري أميركي فيها قبل عامين، رغم أن الأساطيل الأميركية وصلت إلى قبالة السواحل السورية. وفي ظل كلام أميركي منتظم ومتتابع وعالي السقوف حول مستقبل الوضع في سورية وخصوصاً مستقبل الرئيس السوري، الذي جاءت روسيا بقواتها لدعمه، ما يمنح المبادرة الروسية العسكرية مكانة نوعية في الحسابات الاستراتيجية ليس أقلها الجهوزية لفرض أمر واقع بالقوة على الدولة العظمى المقابلة التي تمثلها أميركا.

– يغيب عن بال الكثير من المتابعين والمحللين التخيل لحجم ونوع الحسابات والتحالفات التي أقامتها القيادة الروسية قبل اتخاذ هذا القرار، ومثلها التي تتخذها بالتتابع مع مساره وتقدم هذا المسار. فيخطئ من يظن أننا أمام مجرد ملف من ملفات الحركة الروسية، بقدر ما نحن أمام الملف الاستراتيجي الأول على طاولة الرئيس الروسي، بحيث يتوقّف على ضمان بلوغه نهاياته المنشودة، رسم المكانة والدور اللذين أرداهما الرئيس الروسي لبلاده في اللعبة الدولية، وحسابات القوة فيها، والنهاية المنشودة هي استرداد الاعتراف الغربي والعربي بشرعية حكم الرئيس السوري بشار الأسد، وإزالة العقوبات التي فرضت على الدولة السورية.

– مفردات من نوع الحل السياسي في سورية ومكافحة الإرهاب وعودة النازحين وإعادة الإعمار، تحتلّ مكانتها في سياق الحركة الروسية لأعمية كل منها بذاتها في ترجمة المسار الذي ترغبه روسيا لسورية، لكنها قبل ذلك مفردات يخضع استحضارها ومنح كل منها مكانة متقدمة في الخطاب الروسي حول سورية تعبيراً عن حسابات دقيقة لكيفية تثمير المتغيرات الدولية والإقليمية الناجمة في أغلبها عن تداعيات الوضع السورية وتوظيفها في خدمة النهاية المنشودة، المتصلة بالمفهوم الروسي للتسوية والحل السياسي، وعنوانهما شرعية الدولة السورية وسيادتها ووحدتها برئاسة الرئيس بشار الأسد.

– خلال سنوات ثلاث يخطئ من يظن أن ثمة مصالح روسية تحضر على طاولة المباحثات التي يجريها القادة الروس حول الوضع الدولي لا تشكل سورية مفتاحها. ويخطئ من يظن أن أي بحث عن سورية يحكمه فهم للمصلحة الروسية ليس عنوانه شرعية حكم الرئيس بشار الأسد، ومَن يتابع المسارات التي تسلكها المواقف الدولية والإقليمية حول سورية، سيكتشف بسهولة مقياساً للحكم على النجاح والفشل الروسيين، عنوانه درجة تغيّر المواقف من هذه المفردة، حكم الرئيس بشار الأسد، والتسليم بكونه حقيقة لا تفيد المكابرة في إنكارها، ولا مصلحة بالممانعة بوجهها، وقد تفاقمت المشكلات التي تضغط على العالم كله بسبب ما مضى من هذه المكابرة وهذا الإنكار، ليس تفشي الإرهاب ومشكلة النازحين إلا بعضاً من مفرداتها.

– يتعاطى البعض بخفة مع هيكلية القرار الروسي بالتموضع العسكري الروسي في سورية، ولا ينظر إليها كنقلة استراتيجية على درجة عالية من الخطورة، والمخاطرة بمواجهة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة مع واشنطن، ويتجاهل هؤلاء المسارات المتعرّجة المقلقة للعلاقة الروسية التركية بحاصل هذه الخطوة، ولاحقاً العلاقة الروسية السعودية، والعلاقة الروسية الإسرائيلية، ودائماً العلاقات الروسية بكل من واشنطن والعواصم الأوروبية. والتجاهل الأهم هو حجم التوافق الاستراتيجي الذي أبرمته روسيا مع إيران وسورية والمقاومة التي يقودها حزب الله لمواجهة كل هذه الفرضيات، وعلى رأسها التفاهم على أن أحداً لن يترك أحداً في هذه المسيرة حتى يتحقق النصر المشترك الجامع ويحفظ الجميع الجميع في المنعطفات التي سيتعرّض كل فريق لضغوط وإغراءات كافية لإغرائه بالخروج من الحلف أو ترهيبه من مخاطر الاستمرار فيه.

– أمام النجاحات الروسية الباهرة في بلوغ مراحل متقدّمة من المسار المرسوم، والتي يطل قريباً بعض جديد من ملامحها، مع القمة الروسية التركية الألمانية الفرنسية، يتوهّم كثيرون أن العلاقة الروسية الإيرانية معروضة على الطاولة للمساومة، ويتوهّم كثيرون أن روسيا مضطربة وقلقة وتريد النجاة برأسها أمام العقوبات الأميركية التي استهدفت روسيا يوم كانت تركيا رأس الحربة بوجهها في سورية، وهي اليوم تستهدف أوروبا وتركيا حليفتي أميركا السابقتين في سورية. وكل مَن هو معنيّ في موسكو بالمعادلات الدولية يؤكد أن قرار واشنطن الإستراتيجي بالخروج من سورية قد حُسِم، وأن الحلف الذي تشكل للحرب على سورية قد تفكك، وأن الورقة الروسية الرابحة هي أن الحلف الذي قادته لنصرة سورية غير قابل للتفكك، وأن المضي قدماً بسلاسة للاستثمار على نتائج الانتصارات المحققة، لا يعني التفريط بهذه الورقة الرابحة، بل صيانتها لكسب المزيد من الحلفاء بقوة الصدقية التي أظهرتها روسيا في الحرب السورية وتالياً في حلفها مع إيران أنها لا تترك حلفاءها ولا تبيع ولا تشتري على ظهورهم. والقمة التي انتهت قبل أيام حول بحر قزوين بقيادة روسية إيرانية لا تزال طازجة، وظهور التغييرات التركية والباكستانية، التي كانت حلماً تاريخياً لروسيا تكتمل، ليصير القوس الباكستاني الإيراني التركي لربط روسيا بالصين في المياه الدافئة، والذي حلم به القيصر نيقولاي الثاني قبل قرنين تقريباً، حقيقة، بعدما كان الحلف الذي أقامته واشنطن بين إيران وباكستان وتركيا وبغداد قبل نصف قرن أهم جدار لمواجهة الحركة الروسية أيام الاتحاد السوفياتي.

– إذا كان صحيحاً أن العالم يتغير من سورية، كما قال الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين قبل سنوات، فإن الصحيح أيضاً أن روسيا بوتين قررت لعب الدور القيادي في تغيير العالم من البوابة السورية… وهي تنجح.

