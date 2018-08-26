Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Hezbollah has received a formal request from the Damascus government to keep its forces in Syria for an additional period, even after end of the upcoming operations in the northern and northwestern parts of the country, the al-Akhbar newspaper reported on August 25.

According to the Lebanese newspaper, Hezbollah began taking measures to organize its military presence in Syria on the long term. The new tasks of Lebanese group will reportedly include supporting the reconciliation process, facilitating the return of refugees from Lebanon and securing the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The U.S. and Israel have increased their pressure on the Damascus government over the military presence of Hezbollah and Iran in Syria, since the beginning of this year. Recently, the U.S. administration went as far as linking its support for the reconstruction of the war torn country with the withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iranian forces.

If confirmed, Damascus’ request will be a huge blow to the U.S.-Israeli policy, which has failed to achieve any of its goals so far.

لقى حزب الله طلباً رسمياً من القيادة السورية، بضرورة بقاء قواته في سوريا لفترة إضافية حتى بعد انتهاء المعارك في مناطق الشمال الغربي والشمال الشرقي. وعُلم أن الحزب اتخذ ترتيبات داخلية لتنظيم هذا البقاء على قاعدة أنه سيمتد إلى وقت غير قصير. وعُلم أن حزب الله سيكون له دوره المساعد للسلطات السورية في إنجاز مصالحات أهلية ترافق عودة النازحين من لبنان، وفي تنظيم الوضع على طول الحدود اللبنانية ـــــ السورية.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, Syria, Trump, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel, Zionist entity |