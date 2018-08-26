Simulating War with ‘Advanced’ Hezbollah, “Israel” Ends Military Drills

Local Editor

Preparing for facing Hezbollah, “Israel’s” ground forces have been undergoing a major change with a combined fighting method of infantry, tanks and combat engineering in one unified force – the “Gideon Battlegroup” – a combat brigade with thousands of “Israeli” soldiers.

This comes as “Israel’” has warned that any outbreak of conflict on the northern border will not be confined to just Lebanon or Syria, but along the entire northern front.

The “Israeli” army has been training in the Occupied Golan Heights for another war with Hezbollah which according to the “Israeli” estimates has morphed into an army with more advanced weaponry and more mobile, large amounts of fighters which can be deployed quickly into the enemy’s territory.

Hezbollah was recently described by a senior officer in the “Israeli” Northern Command as “the strongest army in the Middle East after the “Israeli” army.”

On Wednesday “Israeli” Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot visited the drills.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

