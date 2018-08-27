Entire UAE within Range of Yemeni Fire: Military Source

Posted on August 27, 2018 by martyrashrakat

Dubai International Airport

August 27, 2018

The Yemeni air force launched a quality attack against Dubai International Airport, inflicting heavy losses upon the basic Emirati facility and disrupting its aviation for a period of time.

In details, the Yemeni army spokesman General Lokman Sharaf stressed that Sammad III drone raided  UAE economic capital’s airport.

General Sharaf stressed in this regard that all the Emirati territories will be under the Yemeni fire in response to the ongoing US-Saudi-Emirati aggression on Yemen.

Source: Al-Manar Website

Advertisements

Filed under: Ansarullah, GCC, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, War on Yemen, Yemen |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: