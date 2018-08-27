Sayyed Nasrallah Warns of Chemical Attack in Idlib, To Those Betting on STL: Don’t Play with fire

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Sunday a speech in which he tackled various Lebanese and regional topics.

Addressing tens of thousands in Hermel at the “Glory and Victory” festival commemorating the 2nd Liberation’s anniversary, Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed and saluted the huge crowd.

From the “Tadamon Stadium” in the northeastern city of Hermel, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “the 2nd Liberation Day is a day for our people, army and resistance.”

“This is another celebration of liberation and victory made by the golden equation of ‘the army, people and resistance’,” he stated, noting that “The celebrations are being held in Hermel because it was directly impacted and threatened by the extremists, at some points experiencing rocket attacks.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence wondered:

“What if Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS/”ISIL”] and similar groups won in Syria and Iraq ? What was the fate of all the countries in the region? What would be the destiny of this whole area, of the Gulf region itself? What would have been the destiny of the Lebanese people and the multitude of Lebanese communities if [Daesh had won?]. What would have been the fate of the Lebanese people had Daesh and Al-Nusra managed to reach Hermel, Zahle and all Lebanese regions?”

He went on to say: “What has happened in our region since more than seven years is very dangerous and huge.”

“Some who had bet on Daesh and al-Nusra are classified as disbelievers by these groups that allow the shedding of their blood,” Sayyed Nasrallah cautioned.

According to the Resistance Leader,

“The people of the Bekaa region along with the resistance were quick to take the decision in confronting the Takfiri groups. They took a quick decision to confront terrorism inside Lebanese and Syrian territories because the government was confused back then and unable to take a decision.”

Praising the sacrifices of the Resistance men, Sayyed Nasrallah considered that “the human element of youth and their presence is the basis of all battles.”

“If we want today to take the decision to participate in any operation in Syria, we will find that our youth need only a signal,” he elaborated.

In a direct comparison, His Eminence confirmed that “the real crisis in the “Israeli” army lies in the human element and its inability to attract young people.”

“Since 2006, the “Israeli” hasn’t been able to change the spirit of defeat that prevailed in their officers and soldiers,” he added, pointing out that “Last year, 44000 “Israeli” soldiers and officers visited psychiatrists.”

In this context, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Strategic “Israeli” experts have said that their army is not ready to go to a new war.”

However, he praised the fact, “Fighting for seven years in Syria, we- in Hezbollah- have been fighting and no expression of boredom has come from our environment.

On the Syrian front, Sayyed Nasrallah warned that

“the West is preparing for a chemical play to launch an aggression against Syria while they remain silent when it comes to the crimes committed against the Yemeni children.”

He further revealed that the current data indicates that there exist new preparations for a chemical play in Idilb.

“There are no allies for the US in this world, America is dealing with everyone as tools,” he viewed warning the Kurds to be aware of any moment at which the US may sell them.”

Mentioning some aspects of the American hypocrisy, Sayyed Nasrallah reminded that when Al-Qaeda elements were surrounded in a Syrian area, US planes would rush to rescue them.”

“US intervened to prevent the Lebanese Army from taking part in the battle against Daesh in the outskirts,” he added, noting that “Those who defeated Daesh in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq are the ones who fought there, and not the Americans.”

According to His Eminence,

“From the 2nd liberation in the Bekaa and the first liberation in the South, we can say that there is no here is no place in Lebanon for an occupier nor a future for those who have expansion ambitions as long as our people cling to freedom, liberation, sovereignty and dignity.”

On the ongoing internal debate, Hezbollah Secretary General underscored that “the issue of reestablishing ties with Syria shouldn’t be a precondition to the formation of a government in Lebanon.”

He went on to say

“Some March 14 circles say that the real reason for postponing the formation of the government is that the Special Tribunal for Lebanon [STL] will issue its decision in September.”

His Eminence underscored that

“The STL means nothing to us at all, and what it issues is of no value, whether it is a conviction or an acquittal.”

To those betting on the STL, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a sounding message of three words: ‘Do not play with fire’.

Regarding the government’s formation, His Eminence highlighted that

“We are the largest party in Lebanon, but we have the lowest participation in political power.”

He also warned that Hezbollah’s “enemies are convinced that the war with #Hezbollah is useless and difficult and the solution is to topple it in its environment.”

“Part of the targeting us today is to distort the image of #Hezbollah leaders and officials in its environment,” His Eminence cautioned, noting that “They want to make #Hezbollah responsible for the country’s problems to distort its image in front of the world.”

To the resistance’s people in Bekaa, Sayyed Nasrallah said:

“Do not allow anyone to take you to ignorance and to what leads to any doubt or weakness in this arena that made miracles.”

