Another War for israel (apartheid state) — Featuring America’s Newest Allies: al Qaeda

Posted on August 28, 2018 by michaellee2009

Another War for Israel — Featuring America’s Newest Allies: al Qaida

 

Anthony Lawson · September 11, 2013

Those wonderful people who brought you The Big Mac, Mom’s apple Pie, Burger King and Kentucky Fried People are at it again. And all because Binyamin Netanyahu was able to tell his partner in war crimes, just what he needed to hear: The absolutely, without question, no doubt at all genuine, 100% verifiably true information, obtained by the Israeli Mossad (Motto: By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War) that Bashar al Assad was guilty of gassing his own people, in a situation where the Syrian leader knew that the United States navy was poised on his own doorstep to take action if he did anything so stupid as to gas his own people while the United States navy was poised on his own doorstep.

Also, compelling circumstantial evidence that Israel may well have been complicit in the 9/11 attacks on the United States and that seven Middle Eastern countries were on America’s hit list long before 9/11.

Excerpts from:
Gen. Wesley Clark, Democracy Now! interview, 2007
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSL3Jq…

Friends of Israel — Enemies Inside the Gates

