Houthi forces claim drone attack on Dubai International Airport, UAE denies

BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – The Houthi forces announced on Monday evening that their rocket battalion struck the Dubai International Airport.

According to the Houthi forces’ official media wing, their rocket battalion bombed the Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of their armed drones.

The Houthi forces said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) they used was their Samad Type-3 armed drone.

No further details have been released.