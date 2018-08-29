Houthi forces claim drone attack on Dubai International Airport, UAE denies

Posted on August 29, 2018 by martyrashrakat
By Leith Aboufadel
 –

According to the Houthi forces’ official media wing, their rocket battalion bombed the Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of their armed drones.

The Houthi forces said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) they used was their Samad Type-3 armed drone.

No further details have been released.

UAE denies Houthi forces attacked Dubai International Airport

By Leith Aboufadel
 –

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday evening that there were no disruptions at the Dubai International Airport today.

According to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the air traffic movement was normal, adding that the Houthi claims regarding the bombing of the Dubai International Airport were false.

“The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority: Air traffic movement in the UAE is normal with no disruptions; Houthi media claims regarding Dubai International Airport are untrue,” they said.

Earlier today, the Houthi forces alleged that they launched a drone attack Dubai International Airport however, no video footage was released to corroborate the claims.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, MBZ, Siege on Yemen, UAE, Uncategorized, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: