Houthi forces claim drone attack on Dubai International Airport, UAE denies

According to the Houthi forces’ official media wing, their rocket battalion bombed the Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with one of their armed drones.
No further details have been released.
UAE denies Houthi forces attacked Dubai International Airport
According to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, the air traffic movement was normal, adding that the Houthi claims regarding the bombing of the Dubai International Airport were false.
Earlier today, the Houthi forces alleged that they launched a drone attack Dubai International Airport however, no video footage was released to corroborate the claims.
Related Videos
Related Articles
Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Ansarullah, GCC, MBZ, Siege on Yemen, UAE, Uncategorized, USA, War on Yemen, Yemen |
Leave a Reply