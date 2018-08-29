REVEALED: U.S MADE AN OFFER TO WITHDRAW FROM SYRIA IN EXCHANGE FOR THESE THREE DEMANDS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Joaquin Flores

Source

The following are the recorded proceedings of a US-Syrian meeting in the Damascus center, Mezzeh, as reported originally by generally reliable Al-Akhbar News. It relates to events which took place just this past June, and were revealed today for the first time ever.

On one of the nights of the last week of last June 2018, the Syrian security forces imposed strict measures inside and around Damascus International Airport. Just before midnight, a private UAE plane landed on one of the stands. About forty minutes passed before a huge procession of black SUVs took off carrying the passengers to the Mezzeh area, in the center of Damascus, where the new office of Major General Ali Mamlouk, head of Syria’s national security office, is located. There, a senior US officer led a delegation that included officers from several US intelligence and security agencies.

He was accompanied by the visiting American delegation, along with the head of the General Intelligence Directorate, Major General Deeb Zeitoun, and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Major General Mowafaq Asaad. The meeting between the two sides continued for four hours.

What happened?

According to information obtained by Al Akhbar, the two sides reviewed various aspects of the Syrian crisis and the stages of development and repercussions in the region, before getting down to business. A clear and specific American offer was made: The United States is ready to withdraw its troops completely from Syrian territory, including the Al-Tanf and East Euphrates according to security arrangements supervised by the Russian and Syrian armies.

In exchange for meeting Damascus on these points, the US had three demands.

First : Iran’s full withdrawal from the Syrian south.

Washington: withdrawal from the Altnef and eastern Euphrates against three conditions, including giving us a share of oil

Second: obtaining written assurances that US companies will receive a share of the oil sector in eastern Syria.

Third, to provide the Syrian side with the Americans with full data on the terrorist groups and their members, including the numbers of foreign victims of these groups and those who survived, and those who have the possibility of returning to Western countries, considering that “the terrorist threat is intercontinental, we can get hurt in the service of international security”.

he Syrian side answered with a collected mind, the Syrian side treated the American visitors respectfully and and felt the offer presented was “tempting.”

An answer to the three points was also clear:

First, you are an occupying power in Syria, you entered our territory forcibly without permission and you can go out in the same way. Until that happens, we will continue to treat you as an occupying power.

Second, Syria is not a country cut off from a tree; it is part of a broad axis. Our position on the relationship with Iran is clear,and President Bashar al-Assad has repeated on more than one occasion and in public speech that our alliance with Tehran, Hezbollah and allied forces that fought the terrorists alongside the Syrian army has forged “a strong relationship.”

Thirdly, “our priority after the war is cooperation with allied and friendly countries that have not conspired against the Syrian people, and we will not have to give facilities to companies belonging to countries that have fought and are still fighting.” But Mamluk added, “This can be left to a later stage when the Syrian government determines the policy of reconstruction. US companies can then enter the Syrian energy sector through Western or Russian companies. We consider this a gesture of goodwill in response to your visit. ”

Damascus: We are firm with Tehran and will make no security coordination with the West before the return of normalized political relations.

Fourthly, in relation to the information about terrorist groups, one of your own allies as you know had visited me a year ago, here in Damascus, the deputy head of Australian intelligence. He confirmed that his visit was conducted with your knowledge, that he was, to some extent, representing you, and asked for information about Australian Islamists of Arab origin who were fighting in the ranks of terrorist groups.

I will now repeat to you what I have replied to today: We have tons of information of the structure of terrorist groups today, which has developed considerably during the years of crisis. We are fully aware of the dangers that these people pose to us and to you. We are aware of the extent to which you need this information, and we know that it is essential for the security services to stay in touch even during crises. We have already provided information to Jordanians and to many other countries, including the United Arab Emirates. But our position on this matter today is linked to the evolution of your political position from Syria and its regime and army.

The meeting ended with the agreement to keep the communication going through the Russian-Emirati channel before the black motorcade went back to Damascus International Airport to leave in the same way that it arrived

“From His Majesty the King to His Brother President”

In early July, as the Syrian army regained control of the Naseeb crossing, the Jordanian army deployed reinforcements on the border with Syria to prevent any new wave of displaced persons from entering Jordanian territory. Oman has played a key role in persuading armed groups that have been in control of the crossing since 2015 to agree to the terms of surrender. In the information, high-level Jordanian-Syrian contacts were then coordinated, including a liaison between the Chairman of the Jordanian Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Feryhat, and the head of the Syrian National Security Bureau, Major General Ali Mamlouk, in which the first of the two asked: “To convey the greetings of your brother King Abdullah to his brother, Bashar al-Assad”.

In an interview in April 2017, Assad accused Jordan of preparing to send troops to southern Syria in coordination with the Americans, describing Jordan as “part of the American plan since the beginning of the war in Syria.” Jordan was also the headquarters of the operations room «Almok», which was coordinating the attacks of armed groups against the Syrian army in the south.

The United Arab Emirates recently sent a “maintenance team” to inspect its embassy in the Syrian capital in an indication that a “activity” at the embassy could resume. The decision followed the resumption of the air route between the Syrian province of Latakia and the emirate of Sharjah in May after a halt of a few years.

The Syrian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has not been closed, and the Consular Section has continued to provide services to the Syrian community in the UAE. Despite the UAE’s announcement of severing relations at the beginning of the crisis in response to Saudi pressure, at a certain level of warmth, the two countries maintained their control over Dubai’s rulers, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Fujairah’s Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed al-Sharqi.

Mrs. Bushra al-Assad, the sister of the Syrian president and the widow of General Asif Shawkat, head of Syrian military intelligence, has been living with her children in Dubai since September 2012 under security protection. It is known that the volume of UAE investments in Syria, before 2011, exceeded 20 billion dollars. At the beginning of the Syrian crisis, the UAE committed itself to a cautious stance on the Syrian “revolution” before it was swept into the Saudi agenda. In March 2016, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for a final end to the Syrian crisis through a comprehensive political solution.

*

في إحدى ليالي الأسبوع الأخير من حزيران الفائت، فرضت القوى الأمنية السورية إجراءات مشدّدة داخل مطار دمشق الدولي وفي محيطه. قبيل منتصف الليل بقليل، حطّت على أحد مدرّجات المطار طائرة إماراتية خاصّة. نحو أربعين دقيقة مرّت، قبل أن يخرج موكب ضخم من السيارات السوداء الرباعية الدفع حاملاً ركّاب الطائرة إلى منطقة المزّة، وسط دمشق، حيث المكتب الجديد للواء علي مملوك، رئيس مكتب الأمن الوطني السوري. هناك، دلف إلى المكتب ضابط أميركي رفيع المستوى على رأس وفد ضمّ ضبّاطاً من وكالات استخبارية وأمنية أميركية عدة.

كان مملوك في استقبال الوفد الأميركي الزائر وإلى جانبه رئيس الإدارة العامة للمخابرات العامة اللواء ديب زيتون ونائب رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة اللواء موفق أسعد. استمر اللقاء بين الجانبين أربع ساعات، فماذا دار فيه؟ بحسب معلومات حصلت عليها «الأخبار»، استعرض الجانبان مختلف جوانب الأزمة السورية ومراحل تطورها وتداعياتها في الإقليم، قبل أن يصل الحديث إلى «الزبدة». عرض أميركي واضح ومحدّد: الولايات المتحدة مستعدّة لسحب جنودها بالكامل من الأراضي السورية بما فيها قاعدة التنف ومنطقة شرق الفرات وفق ترتيبات أمنية يشرف عليها الجيشان الروسي والسوري. في مقابل تلبية دمشق ثلاثة مطالب أميركية، هي: أولاً، انسحاب إيران بشكل كامل من منطقة الجنوب السوري. واشنطن: انسحاب من التنف وشرق الفرات مقابل ثلاثة شروط بينها حصة من النفط ثانياً، الحصول على ضمانات خطّية بحصول الشركات الأميركية على حصة من قطاع النفط في مناطق شرق سوريا. ثالثاً، تزويد الجانب السوري الأميركيين بـ«داتا» كاملة عن المجموعات الإرهابية وأعضائها تتضمّن أعداد القتلى الأجانب من أفراد هذه المجموعات ومن بقي منهم على قيد الحياة، ومن تتوافر لديه من هؤلاء إمكانية العودة إلى الدول الغربية، باعتبار أن «الخطر الإرهابي عابر للقارات، وما يمكن أن نحصل عليه يصبّ في خدمة الأمن الدولي». الجواب السوري بعقل بارد، تعامل الجانب السوري مع الزوّار الأميركيين وعرضهم «المغري». كان جواب مملوك على النقاط الثلاث واضحاً هو الآخر: أولاً، أنتم في سوريا قوة احتلال، دخلتم أراضينا عنوة من دون استئذان ويمكنكم أن تخرجوا بالطريقة نفسها. وحتى حدوث ذلك سنبقى نتعامل معكم كقوة احتلال. ثانياً، سوريا ليست دولة مقطوعة من شجرة، بل هي جزء من محور واسع. وموقفنا من العلاقة مع إيران واضح، وقد كرّره الرئيس بشار الأسد في أكثر من مناسبة وخطاب، ومفاده أن علاقتنا التحالفية مع طهران وحزب الله والقوات الحليفة التي قاتلت الإرهابيين إلى جانب الجيش السوري «علاقة متينة، ولا يغيّر هذا العرض من تحالفاتنا الثابتة». ثالثاً، «أولويتنا بعد الحرب التعاون مع الدول الحليفة والصديقة التي لم تتآمر على الشعب السوري، وليس وارداً لدينا إعطاء تسهيلات لشركات تابعة لدول حاربتنا ولا تزال». ولكن، أضاف مملوك، «يمكن ترك هذا الأمر إلى مرحلة لاحقة عندما تحدّد الحكومة السورية سياسة إعادة الإعمار. وعندها يمكن لشركات أميركية أن تدخل إلى قطاع الطاقة السوري عبر شركات غربية أو روسية. ونحن نعتبر هذا بادرة حسن نية رداً على زيارتكم هذه». دمشق: ثابتون مع طهران ولا تنسيق أمنياً مع الغرب قبل عودة العلاقات السياسية رابعاً، في ما يتعلق بـ«داتا» المعلومات حول الجماعات الإرهابية، لفت مملوك زوّاره إلى أنه «سبق أن زارني قبل نحو عام، هنا في دمشق، نائب رئيس الاستخبارات الأسترالية. يومها أكّد أن زيارته تجري بعلمكم، وأنه إلى حدّ ما يمثّلكم، وطلب معلومات عن الإسلاميين الأستراليين من أصول عربية ممن يقاتلون في صفوف الجماعات الإرهابية. وسأكرر لكم الآن ما أجبته به يومها: لدينا اليوم بنية معلوماتية ضخمة عن المجموعات الإرهابية، وقد تطورت بشكل كبير خلال سنوات الأزمة. ونحن ندرك تماماً الأخطار التي يشكلها هؤلاء علينا وعليكم، كما ندرك مدى حاجتكم إلى هذه المعلومات، ونعرف أن من صلب مهام أجهزة الأمن البقاء على تواصل حتى خلال الأزمات. وسبق أن قدّمنا معلومات إلى الأردنيين وإلى دول أخرى كثيرة من بينها الإمارات العربية المتحدة. لكن موقفنا من هذا الأمر اليوم مرتبط بتطور موقفكم السياسي من سوريا ونظامها وجيشها. وبالتالي، فإن سوريا لن تقدم على أي تعاون أو تنسيق أمني معكم في هذا الشأن قبل الوصول إلى استقرار في العلاقات السياسية بين البلدين».

إلى هنا انتهى اللقاء، مع الاتفاق على إبقاء التواصل قائماً عبر القناة الروسية ــــ الإماراتية، قبل أن يقفل موكب السيارات السوداء عائداً إلى مطار دمشق الدولي، ليغادر بالطريقة نفسها التي حضر فيها. من «جلالة الملك» إلى «أخيه سيادة الرئيس»

في مطلع تموز الماضي، بالتزامن مع استعادة الجيش السوري سيطرته على معبر نصيب، نشر الجيش الأردني تعزيزات على الحدود مع سوريا لمنع أي موجة جديدة من النازحين من دخول الأراضي الأردنية. ولعبت عمّان دوراً أساسياً في إقناع الجماعات المسلحة التي كانت تسيطر على المعبر منذ عام 2015 بالموافقة على شروط الاستسلام. وفي المعلومات أن اتصالات سورية ــــ أردنية رفيعة المستوى جرت آنذاك للتنسيق، من بينها اتصال بين رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة الأردني الفريق محمود فريحات ورئيس مكتب الأمن الوطني السوري اللواء علي مملوك، طلب فيه الأول من الثاني «نقل تحيات أخوكم جلالة الملك عبدالله إلى أخيه سيادة الرئيس بشار الأسد».

وكان الأسد اتهم في مقابلة صحافية في نيسان 2017 عمّان بالإعداد لإرسال قوات إلى جنوب سوريا بالتنسيق مع الأميركيين، ووصف الأردن بأنه «كان جزءاً من المخطط الأميركي منذ بداية الحرب في سوريا». كما كان الأردن مقراً لغرفة عمليات «الموك» التي كانت تتولى تنسيق هجمات الجماعات المسلحة ضد الجيش السوري في الجنوب.

«تصليحات» في سفارة الإمارات

أرسلت الامارات العربية المتحدة أخيراً «فريق صيانة» للكشف على سفارتها في العاصمة السورية في مؤشر إلى إمكان استئناف «نشاط ما» في السفارة. هذا القرار أعقب استئناف تسيير الخط الجوي بين محافظة اللاذقية السورية وإمارة الشارقة في أيار الماضي بعد توقف دام سنوات.

يذكر أن السفارة السورية في أبو ظبي لم تغلق، واستمر القسم القنصلي فيها في تقديم خدمات للجالية السورية في الإمارات. وحافظ البلدان، على رغم إعلان الإمارات قطع العلاقات بداية الأزمة استجابة للضغط السعودي، على مستوى معين من الدفء، عبر حاكمي دبي محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم والفجيرة الشيخ حمد بن محمد الشرقي. كما أن السيدة بشرى الأسد، شقيقة الرئيس السوري وأرملة العماد آصف شوكت رئيس المخابرات العسكرية السورية، تقيم مع أولادها في دبي منذ أيلول 2012 تحت حماية أمنية. ومعلوم أن حجم الاستثمارات الإماراتية في سوريا، قبل 2011، تجاوز الـ20 مليار دولار. وفي بداية الأزمة السورية، التزمت الإمارات بموقف حذر من «الثورة» السورية، قبل أن تنجرف ضمن الأجندة السعودية. وفي آذار 2016، دعا وزير الخارجية الإماراتي عبد الله بن زايد آل نهيان إلى وضع حد نهائي للأزمة السورية من خلال حل سياسي شامل. ويُعزى هذا «التمايز» الإماراتي إلى موقف أبو ظبي المعادي لجماعة «الإخوان المسلمين»، وإلى التطور في العلاقات الروسية ــــ الإماراتية.

من ملف : لقاء أميركي سوري في دمشق

