Netanyahu/Hitler “The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive”

Posted on September 1, 2018 by michaellee2009

In 1923, Adolf Hitler talked about the “eternal victory of the strong over the weak.” In 2018, Israeli PM Netanyahu has said something eerily similar.

Israel PM Echoes Hitler: The Weak Are Slaughtered, Erased From History

by
Fatimah Mazhar

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is notorious for making over-the-top, often racist, and sometimes, downright false statements.

However, during a ceremony at the nuclear research facility in Dimona, he issued a pointed warning to Iran – but his choice of words was rather crude, for a number of reasons.

“The weak crumble, are slaughtered and are erased from history while the strong, for good or for ill, survive,” Netanyahu stated. “The strong are respected, and alliances are made with the strong, and in the end peace is made with the strong.”

For starters, the suggestion that “the weak” should be erased from history is a little disturbing coming from a leader of a country, especially one that possesses nuclear weapons.

Secondly, a historical figure said something similar in 1923:

“The whole of nature is a mighty struggle between strength and weakness, an eternal victory of the strong over the weak.”

These words were uttered by Adolf Hitler, the genocidal maniac who slaughtered nearly six million Jews during the Second World War, during a speech in Munich, Germany.

 

Advertisements

Filed under: Israeli Aggression, Jewish Mentality, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: