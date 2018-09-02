Yemeni Navy Strikes Saudi Monitor Warship off Najran Coast

September 2, 2018

Photo taken by Yemeni Popular Committees' Military Media, shows the attacked Saudi warship (Archive)

September 1, 2018

The Yemeni naval forces struck on Saturday a Saudi monitor warship off Najran coast.

The Yemeni navy sources stressed that targeting the Saudi warship was in response to KSA’s military attacks on the fishermen off the Yemeni coasts.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

However, the allied forces of the Yemeni army and popular committees established by Ansarullah revolutionaries have been heroically confronting the aggression with all means, inflicting huge losses upon Saudi-led forces.

The Saudi-led coalition – which also includes UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait – has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of the aggression.

Source: Al-Manar Website

