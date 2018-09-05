It is Hormuz’s tale not Idlib إنّها حكاية هرمز وليست إدلب

Posted on by martyrashrakat

سبتمبر 5, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The Russian military personnel assure the US military presence in the Mediterranean Sea despite the US denial; they link it with the preparations for an aggressive action that targets Syria under fabricated chemical pretext in Idlib in order to disrupt the war on terrorism. All the Western and the UN positions which express their sympathy towards the civilians in the war claim that the goal is to create practically a pressing atmosphere to stop the military operation of the Syrian army for liberating Idlib. None of those who pretend sympathy offered a solution to separate the humanitarian issue from the legitimacy of the war on terrorism that was agreed internationally upon the necessity to fight. The military presence in Idlib includes in addition to Al Nusra front which is the first dominant among the armed groups and which was classified as terrorist under an international consensus, tens of thousands of the fiercest and the most dangerous foreign militants in the formation of the terrorist organizations.

The attempts of disrupting and obstructing Idlib’s military operation are clear and do not need a proof, because the only result of the warnings of the Syrian state and its allies abounded in the interventions of the western and the UN countries means freezing the military operation without horizon, and the devotion of dividing Syria practically by granting the terrorism a geographic and population base in a form of a state or emirate, not as stated. It is clear that this Western and UN pressure wants to freeze the operation in order to open the door for negotiation on something else other than how to spare the civilians away from its repercussions, rather how to wage it without western noise; the negotiation on something wanted by America and its allies without fabricating political and diplomatic crises. Furthermore, the Americans direct their traditional weapon against the Syrian insistence on ending the abnormal situation in Idlib through the fabrication of a chemical pretext and the anticipation for an aggressive action. Therefore, what is the cost which the Americans want?

It is clear that America which has proposed directly or through mediation the full exit from Syria including the exit from Tanf base and the east of Euphrates bases, and which has proposed the participation in reconstruction, lifting the sanctions, and the recognition of the legitimacy of the winning of Syria, its President, and army does not have any problem with Syria and its victory but only regarding which is related to the security of Israel. This is clear in the American demands regarding the Syrian-Iranian relationship and the relationship between Syria and Hezbollah. Furthermore, America feels the meaning of the winning of Syria and its allies in Idlib battle despite the American uproar, pressures, and threats, because it knows that what will be imposed by the scenario of Idlib will be applied on post-Idlib, which means the area in which the Americans locate; the Eastern of Euphrates. America tries to barter its presence there, but this bartering will be without value when the battle of Idlib ends with no understanding with Washington and when the Syrian forces move to the Eastern of Euphrates and the Kurdish negotiators to Damascus.

It is clear too that the battle of Idlib is a decisive decision for Syria; the allies do not live this state of confusion desired by Washington which caused by its campaign, pressures, and threats. The critical situation of Turkey which embraced the terrorist groups can be dealt by the Russian-Iranian bilateral, since the American pressures on Turkey did not force it to accept the role of obstruction and clash with Tehran and Moscow and the risk of losing everything, but it is clear that the American campaign will continue during the battle of Idlib which is expected to last longer than the battle of the Syrian south and it will pass through a lot of political rounds, including Geneva talks devoted for Syria which America announced that it will participate this time. It is also clear that the successive US messages are taking place on the rhythm of parallel escalation witnessed by the American-Iranian relationships at the backdrop of the sanctions which the ones related to the oil market will be implemented in the early of next November. In return, Iran announces the closure of Strait of Hormuz as a response to these sanctions; and Washington knows the seriousness of the Iranian threat.

Washington wants to win the battle of Hormuz from the Mediterranean Sea and from Idlib to ensure the security of Israel. But Moscow, Tehran, and Damascus realize that well. Therefore the battle of Idlib will be the battle of demarcating the international and regional balances for the war that is waged by two major global and regional axes face to face, now it is the last episode of war before announcing the great victory which culminated the years of confrontation, which the alliance of defeat is trying to lessen its consequences, and to have arrangements in favor of the security of Israel. Thus, it adventures of a full defeat in Idlib, Hormuz, and elsewhere, despite its sticking to sanctions, the obstruction of the paths of settlements in Lebanon and Iraq, and the practice of arbitrariness and brutality in Palestine and Yemen.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

أغسطس 30, 2018

– يؤكد العسكريون الروس أن الوجود العسكري الأميركي في البحر المتوسط رغم النفي الأميركي، مرتبط بالتحضيرات لعمل عدواني يستهدف سورية بذريعة كيميائية مفبركة في إدلب، لتعطيل الحرب على الإرهاب، وتوحي كل المواقف الغربية والأممية التي تذرف الدموع على المدنيين وأحوالهم في الحرب، بأن الهدف هو عملياً خلق مناخ ضاغط لوقف العملية العسكرية للجيش السوري لتحرير إدلب. فلا أحد من المتباكين يتقدم بحل لفصل القضية الإنسانية عن مشروعية الحرب على إرهاب مجمع دولياً على ضرورة قتاله، والتمركز في إدلب عدا عن جبهة النصرة المسيطر الأول بين الجماعات المسلحة، والمصنفة إرهابية بإجماع دولي، يضم عشرات آلاف المسلحين الأجانب الأشدّ شراسة وخطورة في تركيبة المنظمات الإرهابية.

– مساعي إعاقة وعرقلة عملية إدلب واضحة ولا تحتاج دليلاً، لأن النتيجة الوحيدة للأخذ بالتحذيرات التي حفلت بها مداخلات الدول الغربية والأممية من قبل الدولة السورية وحلفائها يعني تجميد العملية العسكرية إلى أجل بلا أفق، وتكريس تقسيم سورية عملياً بمنح الإرهاب قاعدة جغرافية وسكانية على شكل دويلة أو إمارة، وليس مما قيل ويُقال كلمة واحدة توحي بأن المعروض هو شيء غير ذلك. والواضح أن هذا الضغط الغربي والأممي يريد تجميد العملية، ولكن لفتح باب التفاوض حول شيء آخر غير كيفية تجنيب المدنيين تداعياتها، بل كيفية خوضها من دون ضجيج غربي، أي التفاوض على ثمن يريده الأميركي وحلفاؤه لترك العملية الهادفة لاستئصال الإرهاب تمر دون افتعال أزمات سياسية ودبلوماسية بوجهها. وبالمقابل يُشهر الأميركيون سلاحهم التقليدي بوجه الإصرار السوري على إنهاء الوضع الشاذ في إدلب، وهو فبركة عمل كيميائي والتلويح بعمل عدواني بذريعته، فما هو الثمن الذي يريده الأميركي؟

– الواضح أن الأميركي الذي عرض مباشرة وبالواسطة على سورية انسحاباً كاملاً من سورية بما في ذلك قاعدة التنف وقواعد شرق الفرات، والذي عرض المشاركة في إعادة الإعمار والبدء برفع العقوبات، والاعتراف بشرعية انتصار الدولة السورية وبرئيسها وجيشها، ليست لديه مشكلة مع سورية ونصرها، إلا ما يتصل بأمن «إسرائيل». وهو ما ترمز له الطلبات الأميركية المتصلة بالعلاقة السورية الإيرانية والعلاقة بين سورية وحزب الله. والأوضح من ذلك أن الأميركي يستشعر معنى نجاح سورية وحلفائها في معركة إدلب رغم الضجة الأميركية والضغوط والتهديدات، لأنه يعلم أن ما سيفرض في سيناريو إدلب سيسري على سيناريو ما بعد إدلب، والمقصود هو المنطقة التي يتمركز فيها الأميركي شرق الفرات، ويحاول عرض وجوده هناك للمقايضة التي ترفضها سورية، والمقايضة ستصير عرضاً بلا قيمة عندما تنتهي معركة إدلب بلا التفاهم مع واشنطن، وتتوجّه القوات السورية صوب جبهة الفرات، ويتوجّه المفاوضون الأكراد إلى دمشق.

– الواضح أيضاً أن معركة إدلب قرار محسوم سورياً، وأن الحلفاء لا يعيشون حال التردّد التي ترغبها واشنطن بفعل حملتها وضغوطها وتهديداتها. وأن الموقف الحرج لتركيا التي احتضنت الجماعات الإرهابية وراوغت في حسم أمرها، أمر قابل للاحتواء بالنسبة للثنائي الروسي الإيراني، وأن الضغوط الأميركي على تركيا لم تدفعها لقبول العودة للعب دور العرقلة والتصادم بطهران وموسكو، والمخاطرة بخسارة كل شيء. لكن الواضح أن الحملة الأميركية ستستمر خلال معركة إدلب التي يتوقع أن تمتد لما هو أطول من معركة الجنوب السوري، وستتخللها الكثير من الجولات السياسية، ومنها محادثات جنيف الخاصة بسورية التي قالت أميركا إنها ستشارك فيها هذه المرة، والواضح أن الرسائل الأميركية المتتالية تتم على إيقاع تصعيد موازٍ تشهده العلاقات الأميركية الإيرانية على خلفية العقوبات التي ستدخل الحزمة الخاصة منها بالسوق النفطية حيز التنفيذ مطلع تشرين الثاني المقبل، وتعلن إيران أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز يشكل بعضاً من الرد على هذه العقوبات، وتعلم واشنطن جدية التهديد الإيراني.

– تريد واشنطن ربح معركة هرمز من المتوسط ومن إدلب، لقطف الثمار في أمن «إسرائيل»، وتدرك موسكو وطهران ودمشق ذلك جيداً. ولهذا فمعركة إدلب ستكون معركة ترسيم التوازنات الدولية والإقليمية لنهايات الحرب التي خاضها محوران عالميان وإقليميان كبيران وجهاً لوجه، ويشهد فصلها الأخير ما قبل النصر الكبير الذي يتوّج سنوات الحرب، ولا يزال حلف الهزيمة يحاول تلطيف شروط هزيمته، لكنه يختار الحلقة المستحيلة، التي يمثلها السعي لنيل ترتيبات لحساب أمن «إسرائيل». وهو بذلك يخاطر بهزيمة كاملة في إدلب وهرمز وغيرهما، رغم الاستقواء بالعقوبات وعرقلة مسارات التسويات في لبنان والعراق، وممارسة التعسف والصلف والتوحّش في كل من فلسطين واليمن.

