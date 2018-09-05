New Asian Axis المحور الآسيوي الجديد

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Since the escalation of the war on Syria years ago and the international regional equation which the future of the Asian mainland forms its arena, the confrontation was between Washington in its main front along with an alliance that started with more than one hundred countries and an axis that started with Syria, Iran, and the forces of the resistance, along with Russia partially, China, and the Brix countries morally. During the years of confrontation the front led by Washington has been dismantled, it lost Turkey gradually, after it abandoned it in its unilateral confrontation with Russia when Moscow involved directly in the Syrian war. The Turkish secession led to the birth of Astana path after the defeat of the axis of war in the battle of Aleppo, and the emergence of the Russian-Iranian-Syrian alliance, while after the succession of defeats and dismantling in the war front which affected the American- European relationship, and the files as the Iranian nuclear program and the US trade war, the alliance led by Washington has become an American- Israeli- Saudi one.

With the emergence of a Russian –Iranian- Syrian alliance versus American-Israeli- Saudi one, the factors of the formation of the international regional scene have become clear. Europe seems in between despite its interrelated relationship with Washington, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, but the imprudence shown in dealing with the region’s issues as the Iranian nuclear program, the future of the Palestinian cause, and the US arrogance in the economic files puts Europe gradually in a state of waiting and the lack of enthusiasm for a serious involvement in the American-Israeli-Saudi alliance in the light of Russian-Iranian approaches that grant Europe more opportunities for taking rational positions regarding the engagement, while Washington’s policies have made Turkey after the sanctions on it closer to form a new regional axis with Russia and Iran. The search at Tehran Summit this week will be about new Asian leadership that based on the coordination between the parts of the Russian-Iranian-Turkish tripartite. The relationships of more than ten Asian countries that neighbor this tripartite depend on its pillars. It is enough to ensure the understanding of this tripartite for the stability of the international regional arena and countries such as Caspian Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and its Islamic Republics.

Moreover, the new Asian equations in the light of the Syrian war on one hand, and the aggressive policies of the American-Saudi-Israeli axis and its continuous threat of destabilizing the Asian entities on the other hand have led to geostrategic change in the position of a pivotal country in the Asian geography named Pakistan. Furthermore, the trade war announced by Washington on China, which became clearly that is the title of the successive policies has forced Beijing to get out of its reluctance regarding politics and from being sufficient in employing its capacities and status to ensure its economic development silently, and to accelerate its political movement, especially after the clear US attempt of influencing North Korea without China’s knowing which obliged it to overthrow it and to link the Korean settlement with farer international regional understandings. It became clear that the process of the development of Chinese-Russian-Turkish- Pakistani-Iranian axis to ensure the stability of Asia and its protection from the craziness and the aggression of the opposite bank forms a gateway for the intertwining of economic interests and security integration that will lead for settlements in many Asian regional arenas that witness conflicts as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon.

King Abdullah II said ten years ago, that there is a Shiite crescent in the region, and the major wars were taking place to destroy this false crescent, but now the real Asian moon is going to be completed as an only way to impose stability and peace…. Idlib is the first test.

– منذ تصاعد الحرب على سورية قبل سنوات والمعادلة الدولية الإقليمية التي يشكّل مستقبل البَرّ الآسيوي محورها، تقوم على مواجهة تدير واشنطن جبهتها الرئيسية بتحالف بدأ بأكثر من مئة دولة، يواجهه محور بدأ بسورية وإيران وقوى المقاومة ومعهما روسيا جزئياً والصين ودول البريكس معنوياً. وخلال سنوات المواجهة تفكّكت الجبهة التي تقودها واشنطن فخسرت تركيا بالتدريج، منذ تخلّيها عنها في مواجهتها المنفردة مع روسيا، عندما تموضعت موسكو مباشرة في الحرب السورية، وتكرّس الانفصال التركي بولادة مسار أستانة بعد هزيمة محور الحرب لمعركة حلب، وبرز المحور الروسي الإيراني السوري. بينما صار الحلف الذي تقوده واشنطن مع تتابع الهزائم ومحاور التفكك في جبهة الحرب التي أصابت العلاقة الأميركية الأوروبية، على إيقاع ملفات بحجم الملف النووي الإيراني والحرب التجارية الأميركية، حلفاً أميركياً إسرائيلياً سعودياً.

– مع تبلور حلف روسي إيراني سوري مقابل حلف أميركي سعودي إسرائيلي، تصاعدت عوامل تشكيل المشهد الدولي الإقليمي من حولهما، فأوروبا تبدو في موقع وسط رغم علاقتها المتشابكة بواشنطن والسعودية و«إسرائيل»، لكن الرعونة التي يبديها هذا الحلف في ملفات المنطقة وفي مقدمتها الملف النووي الإيراني ومستقبل القضية الفلسطينية، والصلف الأميركي في الملفات الاقتصادية، تضع اوروبا تدريجا في موقع الانتظار وعدم الحماس لانخراط جدي في الثلاثي الأميركي السعودي الإسرائيلي، في ضوء مقاربات روسية وإيرانية تمنح أوروبا المزيد من الفرص لمواقف عقلانية من قضايا الاشتباك بينما تكفلت سياسات واشنطن بجعل تركيا بعد العقوبات التي طالتها، أقرب لتشكيل محور إقليمي جديد مع روسيا وإيران، ليستقر هذا الأسبوع في قمة طهران البحث في قيادة آسيوية جديدة، تقوم على التنسيق بين أطراف الثلاثي الروسي الإيراني التركي. فعلاقات أكثر من عشر دول آسيوية تجاور هذا الثلاثي تدور حول محاوره، ويكفي تفاهم أركان الثلاثي لضمان استقرار الإطار الدولي الإقليمي لدول مثل حوض قزوين والقوقاز وآسيا الوسطى وجمهورياتها الإسلامية.

– على ضفة موازية تكفلت المعادلات الآسيوية الجديدة في ضوء الحرب السورية من جهة، وفي ضوء السياسات العدوانية للمحور الأميركي السعودي الإسرائيلي، وتهديدها المستمر بزعزعة استقرار الكيانات الآسيوية، بتغيير جيواستراتيجي في موقع دولة مفصلية في الجغرافيا الآسيوية هي باكستان، كما ترتب على الحرب التجارية التي أعلنتها واشنطن على الصين وصار واضحاً أنها عنوان سياسات لاحقة، أن تخرج بكين من تردّدها في خوض غمار السياسة، والاكتفاء بتوظيف مقدراتها ومكانتها لضمان تطورها الاقتصادي بصمت، ووجدت نفسها ملزمة بتسريع حركتها السياسية، خصوصاً بعدما ظهرت محاولة أميركية مكشوفة لتصيد كوريا الشمالية من وراء ظهر الصين، اضطرت بكين للتحرك لإسقاطها وربط التسوية الكورية بتفاهمات إقليمية دولية أبعد، وصار واضحاً أن مسار تبلور محور صيني روسي تركي باكستاني إيراني لضمان استقرار آسيا، وحمايتها من الجنون والعدوانية في الضفة المقابلة، يشكل مدخلاً لتشابك مصالح اقتصادي وتكامل أمني سينتج تسويات في العديد من ساحات الصراع الإقليمية الآسيوية مثل أفغانستان والعراق ولبنان.

– قال الملك عبدالله الثاني قبل عشر سنوات إن هناك هلالاً شيعياً في المنطقة. وكانت الحروب الكبرى لتدمير هذا الهلال الوهمي. وها هو البدر الآسيوي الواقعي في طريق الاكتمال كطريق وحيد لفرض الاستقرار والسلام، وإدلب الاختبار الأول.

