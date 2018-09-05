israel (apartheid state) Admits Aiding Terrorists in Syria, Bombing Country over 200 Times

Alwaght– Israeli regime has admitted it has launched hundreds of strikes against various targets inside conflict-plagued Syria in the last two years.

“Only just now it was published — in the name of military sources, so I can quote it too — that in the last two years Israel has taken military action more than 200 times within Syria itself,” the regime’s Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz told on Tuesday.

Katz claimed that most of the targets belonged to Iran, adding, “Understand the significance of this matter in terms of preserving the red line, preventing the things that Iran has done, is doing and is trying to do against Israel from Syria.”

Damascus and Tehran have repeatedly rejected Israeli claims that Iran has military bases in Syria. Iran has been offering military advisory support to Syria at the request of the Damascus government, enabling its army to speed up its gains on various fronts against terror outfits.

The Israeli official’s confession came one day after the regime’ ministry of military affairs admitted that Tel Aviv has provided large amounts of cash, weapons and ammunition to terrorists operating in the occupied Golan Heights.

According to regime’s army, Tel Aviv had been regularly supplying militants in Syria with light weapons as part of the so-called Operation Good Neighbor, which was launched in 2016,in order to fight Syrian government troops, and a substantial amount of cash to buy additional arms.

Moreover, the Israeli military provided over 1,524 tons of food, 250 tons of clothes, 947,520 liters of fuel, 21 generators plus 24,900 palettes of medical equipment and medicine through the operation.

The Israeli regime is reportedly arming at least seven different terror groups in Syria’s Golan Heights, including the Fursan al-Joulan militant outfit. The group, which is aligned to the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) terrorist network has been given an estimated $5,000 per month by Israeli regime.

On August 23, Syrian government forces have found a field hospital used by members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, filled with Israeli-made medical equipment in the country’s strategic southwestern province of Quneitra.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that Syrian troopers made the discovery in the village of al-Rafid as they were carrying out clean-up operations in the area.

Syrian state media said loud blasts coming from an airbase early on Sunday, September 2, were from an explosion at an ammunition dump caused by an electrical problem.

The report added that the hospital had modern CT scans, X-ray medical imaging machines, laboratory equipment and medications that were all foreign-made, particularly manufactured or produced in Israel.

Israel’s minister of military affairs says the regime sees no reason to observe post-war agreements in Syria now that the war is coming to an end.

It had an operating room with adequate Israeli-made medical devices, laboratory equipment and a warehouse where large quantities of Israeli- and Jordanian-made medicine were being kept.

There were also medical products manufactured by a number of Persian Gulf littoral states, particularly the United Arab Emirates, in the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Syrian air defense missile systems have intercepted and destroyed a number of Israeli missiles aimed at military sites in the country’s western provinces of Hama and Tartous, forcing attacking military aircraft to leave the area.

Medical sources at Masyaf National Hospital said they had received the body of a civilian. Another 12 people were taken to the hospital with various degrees of injuries.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the country