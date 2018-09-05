Posted on by martyrashrakat

RUSSIAN AEROSPACE FORCES WIPE OUT MILITANTS’ UAV ASSEMBLY WORKSHOP IN SYRIA

On September 4, two Russian Sukhoi-34 warplanes on Tuesday destroyed a workshop of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) in the province of Idlib where the militants were making armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and kept explosives in store, according to a statement of Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov. He added that a Sukhoi-35S warplane also eliminated a warehouse of portable anti-aircraft missiles.

“The strikes were dealt away from populated areas against terrorists’ hangars where the drones were kept and also against confirmed areas where attack drones were launched for terrorist attacks against the Russian airbase Khmeimim and communities in Aleppo and Hama provinces,” Konashenkov told media on September 5.

A total of four warplanes was employed by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Konashenkov added that over the past month 47 UAVs launched by militants have been eliminated near Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in Syria.

It should be noted that on September 4 multiple reports were released by pro-militant media outlets and media activists that the Russian Aerospace Forces had struck civilian targets in southern Idlib.

