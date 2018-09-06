Iran, Turkey, Russia Presidents Meet Friday in Tehran to Mull Complete Eradication of Terrorists in Syria

Putin, Rouhani, Erdogan

September 6, 2018

Presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia are scheduled to meet on Friday in Tehran to discuss the complete eradication of the terrorist groups in Syria, specifically mulling the set campaign against the takfiri militants in Idlib city.

IRNA news agency mentioned that the presidents of Iran Sheikh Hasan Rouhani, Russia Validmir Putin, and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan are going to meet Friday (September 7) in Tehran to discuss counterterrorism, Syria’s future, as well as the bilateral and trilateral ties.

On the sidelines of the trilateral meeting, the Russian president Vladimir Putin is going to meet with the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, according to the Kremlin.

Source: Al-Manar Website

