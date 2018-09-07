Posted on by martyrashrakat

Saudi Royal: King, Heir Apparent Responsible for Yemen War

Local Editor

Saudi prince has told protesters in Britain’s capital that the wider royal family ought not to be blamed for what is happening in the region, pointing the finger instead at the “king and his heir apparent”.

The comments can be heard in a video that captured an encounter outside an unnamed London location between Prince Ahmed bin Abdelaziz – one of the few remaining sons of the founder of Saudi Arabia – and a group of activists chanting slogans such “down, down, the Al Saud” and “criminal family Al Saud”.

In the footage, which was posted on social media earlier this week, the prince approaches the activists and answers some of their questions on the situation in Yemen and Bahrain.

“There are specific people that are responsible. Don’t blame the entire family,” the prince said. “In Yemen and elsewhere, our hope is that the war ends today before tomorrow.”

Asked who these individuals were, the prince said it “was the king and his heir apparent”, in reference to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS.

The conflict in Yemen has escalated dramatically since March 2015, when Saudi-led forces launched a military aggression.

Campaigners have accused MBS, who also serves as defense minister, of being the “chief architect” of the Yemen war, which has led to what the United Nations describes as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Decisive Storm, MBS, MBZ, Saudia, Siege on Yemen, UAE, USA, War Crimes and Criminals, War on Yemen |