US Republican Senator Richard Black felt the Syrian people’s love for Syrian Arab Army and leadership

Posted on September 7, 2018 by martyrashrakat

 

Al-Assad Receives US Senator: Washington Restores to Threats, State Terrorism

Local Editor

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad confirmed that the policies of threats, sanctions as well as support for terrorism are typical of the US, calling on American statesmen to change their behavior and help establishment of global peace.

Speaking in a meeting with visiting US Republican Senator Richard Hayden Black in Damascus on Wednesday, Al-Assad said that Washington has long resorted to threats, punitive measures as well as state terrorism.

He further stressed that it will be of great benefit to American statesmen and nation if Washington opts to secure peace than to foment strife and destabilize world countries.

Black, for his part, said the policies enacted by successive American administrations vis-à-vis the Middle East have fostered mistrust among regional people and shattered their belief in all American strategies.

In a press statement at Jdidet Yabous crossing point, he said that the whole world has to be glad over the victories achieved by Syria.

The US senator added that during the visit to Syria he felt the Syrian people’s love for Syrian Arab Army and leadership who maintained the unity of the country and restored security to it.

The American Senator pointed out that when Syria and its allies were fighting Daesh [ISIS] terrorist organization, the Western intelligences in UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey sent support, orders and funding to the terrorists.

Black praised the security and stability situation in the areas he visited and the role of reconciliation sponsored by the Syrian state and the return of locals to their homes.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

