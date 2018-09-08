Gaza: israeli (apartheid state) Army Kills Palestinian Teen, Wounds over 200

Posted on September 8, 2018 by michaellee2009

Gaza: Israeli Army Kills Palestinian Teen, Wounds over 200

Palestine Chronicle – September 7, 2018

One Palestinian has been killed by Israeli forces in Friday’s protest, east of the Gaza Strip, according to health officials in Gaza.

Belal Mustafa Khafaja, 17, died after being shot in the chest by an Israeli sniper.

Health officials said 210 protesters were wounded, including 15 children.

According to health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra, 70 injured Palestinians have been taken to hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

Over 170 Palestinians have been killed since the Great March of Return began on March 30

Advertisements

Filed under: Apartheid, Gaza, Gaza children, Great Return March, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: