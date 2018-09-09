If Americans Knew the Truth about israel (Apartheid State)

If Americans Knew about the numerous human rights violations and other treacherous behavior carried out by the state of Israel, they might feel differently about the overwhelming financial and military support given to them by our government.
For more information, please visit: ifamericansknew.org
For the latest news on Israel and Palestine, go to: israelpalestinenews.org
For a constantly updated list of the lives lost in this conflict, see: israelpalestinetimeline.org
