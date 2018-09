Posted on by michaellee2009

Terrorists & White Helmets met to discuss faking chemical attack in Syria

The Russian military has obtained “irrefutable” data that terrorist groups, including Jabhat an-Nusra, and the infamous White Helmets met in Idlib province on Sunday, according to the ministry’s spokesperson Igor Konashenkov. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/9dxd

