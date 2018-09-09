The war on Palestine’s food supplies: israeli (apartheid state) forces open fire at Gaza fishermen, farmers again

Posted on by michaellee2009

SOURCE

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — Israeli war boats opened fire at Palestinian fishermen off the coast of Beit Lahiya in the northern besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday morning.

Witnesses told a Ma’an reporter that the Israeli navy opened fire at Palestinian fishermen working inside the allowed fishing zone.

No injuries or detentions were reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces deployed at military towers in the Khuzaa village of eastern Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, opened fire at Palestinian farmers working in their lands in the area.

Farmers were forced to leave their lands in fear for their lives.

The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds and farmers along the border areas if they approach the unilaterally declared buffer zone.

As part of Israel’s blockade of the coastal enclave since 2007, the Israeli army, citing security concerns, requires Palestinian fishermen to work within a limited “designated fishing zone,” the exact limits of which are decided by the Israeli authorities and have historically fluctuated.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Break The siege, Gaza, Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, War on Gaza |