US Declares War on PA, Closes of it’s Mission in Washington Calls ICC ‘Dangerous’,

Posted on September 10, 2018 by martyrashrakat

US Calls International Criminal Court ‘Dangerous’

September 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton.

White House National Security Advisor John Bolton branded the International Criminal Court dangerous and unaccountable Monday, saying it constitutes an assault on US sovereignty.

“In theory, the ICC holds perpetrators of the most egregious atrocities accountable for their crimes, provides justice to the victims, and deters future abuses,” Bolton said.

“In practice, however, the court has been ineffective, unaccountable, and indeed, outright dangerous,” he said.

Source: AFP

US Confirms Closure of Palestinian Mission in Washington

US State Department

The US State Department confirmed Monday it was ordering the closure of the Washington mission of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, saying the Palestinians were not supporting ‘peace’ talks with ‘Israel’.

“We have permitted the PLO office to conduct operations that support the objective of achieving a lasting, comprehensive peace between Israelis and the Palestinians since the expiration of a previous waiver in November 2017,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

“However, the PLO has not taken steps to advance the start of direct and meaningful negotiations with ‘Israel’.”

Source: AFP

PLO Describes US Move against Mission in Washington as Declaration of War

PLO

The Palestinian government condemned the US administration decision to close the headquarters of the Palestinian mission in Washington, describing the move as a declaration of war.

The spokesman of the Palestinian government Youssef Al-Mahmoud stressed that the US decision would not be able to impose on the Palestinians the formulas which eradicate their cause, calling on the whole world to confront those new imperial policies.

The United States has decided to close the Palestinian mission in Washington in the latest move against them by President Donald Trump, a Palestinian official had said Monday.

“We have been notified by a US official of their decision to close the Palestinian mission to the US,” Palestine Liberation Organization secretary-general Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

