Will US forces aid Al Qaeda in Syria on the anniversary of 9/11?

VA State Senator Richard Black reports on his just concluded 6-day tour of Syria, including his meeting with President Bashar al Assad. Black states that if the US, UK, and French step back from their position of aiding and arming the al Qaeda terrorists in their attempt to overthrow Assad, the war in Syria could come to an end within the year.

