The Big Lie About Muslim Detention Camps in China

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Disinformation about China and other US adversaries rages, vilifying them.

Media scoundrels proliferate state-sponsored Big Lies, suppressing hard truths they refuse to report, sticking with the official propaganda narrative.

According to the NYT lying machine, China is “det(aining) hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uighurs and other minority Muslims in large internment camps” – citing fabricated information from “current and former American officials,” adding:

“Discussions to rebuke China for its treatment of its minority Muslims have been underway for months among officials at the White House and the Treasury and State Departments.”

“But they gained urgency two weeks ago, after members of Congress asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to impose sanctions on seven Chinese officials.”

Fact: America is humanity’s greatest threat. No other nation approaches the menace it represents.

Fact: No nation caused more harm to more people over a longer duration than the US – its ruthless agenda today threatening life on earth.

According to the Times and other media scoundrels, mass detentions and other human rights abuses of Muslims in China have been ongoing for years, Uighurs and Tibetans it claimed, citing a so-called UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) – unrelated to the world body.

A fabricated Human Rights Watch report highlighted the Big Lie, falsely claiming alleged abuses match the “scope and scale not seen in China since the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.”

The Trump regime may target China with more sanctions than already, part of its hostile agenda against all sovereign independent nations.

Last month, Max Blumenthal’s Gray Zone Project website said “the UN did not report (that) China has ‘massive internment camps’ for (up to a million) Uighur (and other) Muslims,” as falsely claimed by media scoundrels and others.

No credible evidence supports the accusation. According to the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, claims of large-scale Chinese internment camps for Muslims were made by a committee unrelated to the UN – with no expertise on China.

A so-called Washington-based Network of Chinese Human Rights Defenders, funded by unnamed governments (surely including the US), “advocates full-time against the Chinese government and has spent years campaigning on behalf of extreme right-wing opposition figures,” according to the Gray Zone Project.

The Times, WaPo, Reuters, CNN, and other media scoundrels were enlisted to bash China with dubious or falsified claims – no evidence provided supporting them.

That’s what propaganda is all about, producing falsified claims, feeding them to media scoundrels, getting them to report them without due diligence fact-checking.

