PULSE OF LIFE, SYRIA: DAMASCUS INTERNATIONAL FAIR, SYRIAN HERO WAR PHOTOGRAPHER

Back in Syria since late evening September 5, following are some updates, more in depth articles to follow.
Regarding the mortar and missile terrorism Syrian civilians were subject to for years, my 2014 article: The Terrorism We Support in Syria: A First-hand Account of the Use of Mortars against Civilians
While at the Fairgrounds on the evening of the opening events, I stopped into the media centre where I saw, in a flashback to what I saw in 2015, a memorial for martyred Syrian media workers/journalists.In October 2014, I wrote about martyred Syrian and allied journalists, noting:
“Why didn’t the August 2012 execution (which some reported as a beheading) of TV presenter Mohamed al–Saeed, claimed by the Nusra gang, create the same outrage? Or the December 2013 kidnapping and point blank execution in Idlib by ISIS of Iraqi journalist Yasser al-Jumaili?
Why wasn’t the murder of Yara Abbas—a journalist with al-Ikhbariaya, whose crew’s car was attacked by an insurgent sniper—broadcast on Western television stations? Or that of Lebanese cameraman for al-Mayadeen, Omar Abdel Qader, shot dead by an insurgent sniper on March 8, 2014 in eastern Syria.
Maya Naser, Ali Abbas, Hamza Hajj Hassan (Lebanese), MohamadMuntish(Lebanese), Halim Alou (Lebanese)…all were media workers killed by the Western-backed insurgents in Syria. Their deaths were reported by local media, some even got a passing notice in corporate media, but none resulted in a media frenzy of horror and condemnations as came with the alleged killings of Westerners. Another at least 20 Arab journalists have been killed by NATO’s death squads in Syria in the past few years.
The killing of 16 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, at least 7 targeted while working, during the July/August 2014 Zionist Genocide of Gaza, also fell on deaf ears. Nor were the previous years of murdering Palestinian journalists noted, let alone whipped into a media frenzy. [see also: Silencing the Press, Sixteenth Report, Documentation ofIsraeli Attacksagainst Media Personnel in the opt ]
In Syria, there are countless civilians and Syrian soldiers who have been beheaded—and in far more brutal and realistic manner than the SITE videos insinuate—by the so-called “moderate” Free Syrian Army (FSA), al-Nusra, Da’esh (ISIS), and hoards of other Western-backed mercenaries. At the hands of the various NATO-gangs, tens of thousands more civilians have been assassinated and subjected to various sadistic practices—torture, mutilation, crucifixion, burning in ovens, throwing into wells, and a sick lot more. Thousands more, including children and women, remain missing after being kidnapped during mercenary raids and massacres…”
Thoughts on Damascus International Fair:
With my dear friend Vanessa Beeley and journalist Musa our thoughts at opening night of 60th Damascus International Fair, free of the terrorism which killed 6 people at last year’s fair.
Syrian MP Fares Shehabi on Damascus International Fair:
On September 6, the day of the opening of the 60th Damascus International Fair, I met Aleppo MP Fares Shehabi, who spoke of the fair and fairs prior, noting that last year’s fair was bombed by what the West dubs “moderate” terrorists, and that for 6 years the fair was not held at all, again due to the terrorists who were surrounding Damascus.Fares Shehabi:
“The 59th fair, last year, was in August. Those in eastern Ghouta, the so-called ‘rebels’, al-Qaeda gangs, they targeted the entry of this fair and killed some people, visitors and participants. One lady from old Damascus, was killed, she was participating in this fair—she had a clothing garment factory—and she was killed at the door, along with three or four people.
Thank God the Syrian army liberated eastern Ghouta and we don’t have any more terrorists there, and everybody’s free now, and safe—that’s most important.”
“We expect high participation from many countries and local firms. It’s about a political statement, an economic statement, that we won this war and we will win also the reconstruction war, and this is just one proof of it.”
This year, with eastern Ghouta and areas around Damascus liberated of terrorists, the fair can proceed in peace.
Syria continues to show the world what strength, resilience, humanity and love remain as ever in this beautiful nation.
60th Damascus International Fair: glimpses:
A compilation of a few visits to the fair, to give a taste of the pulse of life that thrives after the liberation of areas in and around Damascus of terrorists’ savage and brutal rule.
Of the 12 soldiers, three have since been martyred and two have been seriously injured, losing their legs.
This year’s fair could not have happened without soldiers like Wassim Issa.
Like all Syrian soldiers, Wassim put his life on the line, for his country, he put his whole being into his work.
He talked about how he became a war photographer–his initiative, he began with a small camera and began selling personal items to get better equipment–and how his camera was lost the day he lost the lower parts of his legs.
He told me: “I don’t need money, I don’t need a house, I just need peace for my country.”
I truly believe that thanks to Wassim and soldiers like him, and Syrian civilians who support their country and their army, that peace will return in the very near future.
