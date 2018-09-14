Maneuvers of wasting time in Lebanon and Iraq مناورات تضييع الوقت في لبنان والعراق بالانتظار

Posted on by martyrashrakat

سبتمبر 14, 2018

Written by Nasser Kandil,

Once again we are talking about the interconnection between forming the government in Lebanon and forming the government in Iraq. The issue is not imaginary, because since the last extension of the Lebanese parliament, and the timing of the parliamentary elections in conjunction with the Iraqi elections, where there were no constitutional opportunities to extend the term of the parliament, the question was about the secret of that conjunction. After the designation of the Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri for forming a new government in Lebanon and the passing through the stage of stand-still depending on the attempt entitled no one imposes a deadline on the Prime Minister in his formation of a government on one hand, and the talk about the delay due to the interference in the powers of the Prime Minister, where all the sectarian tools were crowded, and those who are involved to perform their roles in showing the delay in the birth of the government responded, as an expression of the strength of the sect and its status on the other hand, the surprise was the delay for months in the announcement of the results of the Iraqi elections. Furthermore, Both Iraq and Lebanon witness similar surreal scene regarding the governmental situation. In Iraq, no one knows the blocs which will nominate the Prime Minister, while in Lebanon it is a formation that is known for its lack of conditions for the birth presented by the designate Prime Minister. The title in the two countries is to suggest the closeness of the anticipated government, but nothing is true.

This interconnection which reaches the chronological correlation a day by day, since the election on the sixth of May to the announcement of a governmental draft on the third of September is not by coincidence. In Iraq as in Lebanon a US confrontation occured with the forces of the resistance in order to weaken their presence in the governmental equation to the extent of isolation and besieging, and a bet on the development of more effective variables to achieve this goal. Therefore, the bet on them is not in the acceleration of the birth of the movement in both Baghdad and Lebanon. The severe US sanctions on Iran will be carried out after two months, and the International Tribunal for Lebanon will resume its work this month, knowing that it is in the last stage of its mission for issuing judgments to criminalize the resistance with the assassination of the Prime Minister Rafik Al-Hariri. All of that is to weaken the resistance forces and to convince the forces which it became clear that they are the weighing factors in the birth of the government namely; the Kurdish Alliance in Iraq and the Free Patriotic Movement and the President of the Republic in Lebanon that linking their fate with the resistance forces is a suicidal choice. That is why everything is being done to disrupt on one hand, and on the other hand, to make maneuvers that suggest progress to calm down the popular pressure which calls for acceleration under the need of a government, but at the same time without affecting the relationship with the important force which no government will be formed without it.

What was witnessed yesterday by Baghdad and Beirut shows that the manipulation with the constitutional path is continuous, and the birth of a new government will not suit the American timing, but only if it is a government that weakens the resistance forces and confines their participation formally. Keeping this gray scene in this waiting stage is continuous by Al-Hariri and Al-Abadi, but at the end, when the time comes and America loses its bets, it will not pay the cost, rather it will adapt to the new facts, and sacrifices which those whom it presented as title for the bet. Maybe, this is one aspect of the warning of the Secretary-General of Hezbollah “Do not play with fire” because the one who plays with fire, will burn himself first.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

سبتمبر 4, 2018

– مرة أخرى نتحدث عن الربط بين تشكيل الحكومة في لبنان وتشكيل الحكومة في العراق، والقضية ليست خيالاً بوليسياً، فمنذ التمديد الأخير للمجلس النيابي اللبناني، وظهور توقيت الانتخابات النيابية بالتزامن مع الانتخابات العراقية، حيث لا فرص دستورية لتمديد ولاية البرلمان، كان السؤال عن سر التزامن، ومع تسمية الرئيس سعد الحريري لتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة في لبنان ودخول التشكيل مرحلة الوقت المفتوح تأسيساً على معركة دونكيشوتية تم خوضها للفوز بها تحت عنوان، أن لا أحد يفرض مهلة على رئيس الحكومة في تشكيل الحكومة، والحديث عن التأخر مساس بصلاحيات رئيس الحكومة، حيث حشدت كل الأسلحة الطائفية واستجاب كل المعنيين لأداء أدوارهم في تظهير التأخير في ولادة الحكومة تعبيراً عن قوة الطائفة ومكانتها وتجرؤ من يمثلها في الحكم على ممارسة صلاحياته غير منقوصة. وبالتوازي كانت المفاجأة بتأخير شهور في إعلان نتائج الانتخابات العراقية، وبالتزامن أيضاً يشهد العراق ولبنان مشهداً سوريالياً حول الوضع الحكومي، ففي العراق لا يعلم أحد حقيقة الكتلة التي ستسمّي رئيس الحكومة، وفي لبنان تشكيلة معلوم أنها منقوصة الشروط للولادة، يقدّمها الرئيس المكلف، والعنوان في البلدين تخدير الناس بوهم الاقتراب من الحكومة العتيدة، والحكومة لا تولد.

– هذا الترابط الذي يبلغ حدّ التلازم الزمني يوماً بيوم، منذ الانتخابات المتزامنة في السادس من أيار إلى الإعلان عن مسودة حكومية في الثالث من أيلول، ليس صدفة، ففي العراق كما في لبنان مواجهة أميركية مع قوى المقاومة وسعي لإضعاف حضورها في المعادلة الحكومية إلى حد العزل والتطويق، ورهان على تبلور معطيات أشد تأثيراً لتحقيق هذا الهدف، لا ينسجم الرهان عليها مع تسريع ولادة الحكومة في كل من بغداد وبيروت، فالعقوبات الأميركية بنسخة مشدّدة على إيران ستنطلق بعد شهرين، والمحكمة الدولية الخاصة بلبنان تعود للعمل هذا الشهر وهي في نهاية مهمتها لإصدار أحكام لتجريم المقاومة باغتيال الرئيس رفيق الحريري. والرهان على كل ذلك في إضعاف قوى المقاومة، وإقناع القوى التي بات واضحاً أنها تشكل بيضة القبان في ولادة الحكومة، وهي التحالف الكردي في العراق والتيار الوطني الحر ورئيس الجمهورية في لبنان، بأن ربط مصيرها بصيغ مشتركة مع قوى المقاومة يشكل خياراً انتحارياً، ولذلك يجري بذل كل شيء للتعطيل من جهة، وتمييع الضغط الشعبي الذي يطالب بالتسريع تحت ضغط الحاجة لحكومة، بمناورات توحي بالتقدم، وعدم قطع الخيط الواصل مع القوة الوازنة التي لا حكومة بدونها.

– ما شهدته كل من بغداد وبيروت أمس، يقول إن التلاعب بالمسار الدستوري مستمر، وإن استيلاد حكومة جديدة لا يناسب التوقيت الأميركي، إلا إذا كانت حكومة تستضعف قوى المقاومة وتأتي بها إلى مشاركة شكلية، والحرص مستمر على اللون الرمادي في المرحلة الانتظارية من الحريري والعبادي. لكن في النهاية عندما يصير وقت الدخان الأبيض ويخسر الأميركي رهاناته فهو لا يدفع الثمن، بل يتأقلم مع الوقائع الجديدة، ويصير التضحية بالذين قدّمهم عنواناً للرهان. ربما هذا بعض وجوه تحذير الأمين العام لحزب الله، من اللعب بالنار، لأن اللاعب يحرق نفسه أولاً.

