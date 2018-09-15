Posted on by michaellee2009

Bid to Starve 2 Million Palestinians into Submission as Trump Repays Zionist Backer Netanyahu for His Presidency

By Hans Stehling,

Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

As the Trump-Netanyahu conspiracy to destroy the indigenous people of former Palestine gathers pace: as the numbers of unemployed and starving in Gaza increase by the hour: as those without electricity, food and shelter reach crisis point: as disease and contagion spread – the world watches in silence as long-established, vital humanitarian aid is arbitrarily cancelled by Trump upon the demand of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, thereby directly threatening the existence of nearly two million Palestinians in Gaza.

In a scenario reminiscent of other notorious examples of ethnic cleansing, the Likud – White House initiative to destroy an entire people is today being carried out as more illegal settlements are authorised by the Netanyahu government on occupied Palestinian land in open violation and contempt of international law and the will of the United Nations.

The entire US-Israeli operation is a criminal endeavour by a White House under the open influence and funding of a cohort of evangelical Christians and other Zionists who bank-rolled the Trump Presidency using millions of casino dollars and who now act in concert on behalf of the Israel lobby to destroy the Palestinian people and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The EU and the U.N. Security Council must act now to stop this program of ethnic cleansing. The first action should be to stop all trade with the Israeli state unless or until it complies in full with UNSC Resolution 2334; dismantles its illegal settlements and have those of its citizens in the Occupied Territories repatriated to Israel as demanded by the United Nations.

*

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from American Free Press.

The original source of this article is Global Research

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Jewish terrorism, Jewish violence, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Palestine, Trump, US Congress, US Foreign Policy, US Lies, USA, Zionist entity |