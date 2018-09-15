Me Too, America

By Gilad Atzmon

For decades, America has been sending its young boys and girls to die for Israel. It sends billions of its taxpayers’ dollars to the wealthy Jewish State instead of supporting America’s own people in need and its deteriorating infrastructure. This week John Bolton, the Trump administration’s national security adviser, expelled the PLO representative from Washington in response to the Palestinian request to the International Criminal Court for an investigation into Israel’s war crimes.

America has been metaphorically raped. It has been abused, humiliated and pushed by its so called ‘greatest ally.’ Its LOBBY has pushed America to agree to actions that have put America’s national security at risk.

And now the story that PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s foreign media spokesman has allegedly operated as a serial sex predator in the American capital suggests that we may have transcended the ‘metaphorical’. America is being literally abused.

On Tuesday, Julia Salazar, the vibrant 28 years old Democratic socialist candidate in New York’s 18th State Senate District, defeated a 16 year Democratic incumbent in the primary election. Two days ago, Salazar publicly accused PM Netanyahu’s foreign media spokesman, David Keyes, of sexually assaulting her.

Keyes denies any wrongdoing and called the accusations false. He announced yesterday that he was taking time off from his job at the Prime Minister’s Office in order to fight the allegations and clear his name.

But we have also learned that such accusations against Keyes were nothing new. The Time of Israel reports that there have been numerous complaints against Keyes. There is also news that Israel’s ambassador to the US was warned in 2016 by journalist Bret Stephens about Keyes’ allegedly inappropriate behaviour toward 14 women.

Stephens told the New York Times on Thursday of his warning to the Ambassador. According to the NYT report, Keyes was barred from visiting the Wall Street Journal’s offices because of his behaviour towards female staffers. Stephens also told the NYT he personally chided Keyes, calling him a “disgrace to men” and “a disgrace as a Jew.”