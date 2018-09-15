Picture of Slain ‘Militant’ Dragged by Chains Goes Viral

Posted on by Zara Ali

For the audience not too familiar with the plight of the people of Kashmir , another legacy of British Colonialism, it would suffice to say the terms “Militant’ and ‘Terrorist’ are used for the Freedom Fighters in the valley who continue to fight for their right to self-determination in the face of unceasing Indian barbarism.

SRINAGAR — Pictures of a dead militant, supine and face down with army soldiers pulling the chain tied to his legs, in Reasi district of Jammu went viral on social media on Friday and attracted widespread condemnation.

The netizens accused Army of “barbarism” as pictures surfaced in which soldiers are seen dragging on a tarred road the militant by chains tethered to his legs, with people in Kashmir calling the act another instance of brutal human rights violation.

The Army—already facing a raft of allegations over rights violations in the insurgency-hit state—has yet to issue a statement on the latest controversy that erupted after soldiers and policemen killed three militants at Dhirti village near the Kakryal area of southwest Kashmir’s Reasi district on Thursday morning.

The joint operation was conducted after militants fired at policemen in a café and escaped into the woods in Jhajjar Kotli along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu district the previous day. The fugitives were later detected and engaged at Dhirti.

“Barbaric. This explains Indian Army’s human rights conduct…” tweets activist Khurram Pervez.

Fellow activist Shrimoyee posted the picture with her comments: “Horrific images of desecration/ disrespect to bodies of enemy combatants killed in combat (gun battle with their Indian soldiers). This is a war crime.”

A similar remark came from Hameedah Nayeem, who teaches English literature at the University of Kashmir. “The most barbaric conduct of the ‘most professional’ Indian Army. Have a look. Even the vilest person would respect the dead body. This conduct fetches awards and trophies in India! Any surprises?”

This is not the first time the Army is facing allegations of mistreating dead militants.

The “awards” were in reference to another controversy that drew international attention when it happened in April 2017. A video showed an Army major driving a jeep with a man, a weaver who had gone to vote in elections, tied to the bonnet as a human shield against stone-throwing protesters. The officer was later decorated with a medal for his exemplary service in Kashmir.

